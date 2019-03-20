Ava Jalali on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists: Sofia Carson is a Disney Channel star

20th March 2019 9:53 AM ET

Sofia Carson will debut as Ava Jalali on Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists tonight. The show is a spin-off of Pretty Little Liars and will air on Freeform as well. With only two original characters on the show, the new girls are going to get plenty of attention.

Ava Jalali is billed as a fashion blogger and a trendsetter. She is more than just a pretty face though. Ava has knowledge about computers that includes both coding and hacking. This may make her more valuable, especially as time goes on.

Who is Sofia Carson?

Viewers who tune into Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists may recognize Sofia Carson from her role in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Descendants. She held the role of Evie, the daughter of the Evil Queen. Carson also appeared in the sequel and is scheduled to appear in the third installment as well.

Her first television role that was booked was for Austin & Ally in 2014. Since then, Sofia Carson has gotten a few other roles here and there, though nothing that has given her one of the main roles like Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

What’s next for Sofia Carson?

Aside from acting, Sofia Carson is also a singer. She has made music for the movies she has appeared in, including Descendants and A Cinderella Story: If the Shoe Fits.

This is going to be a big year for Carson as Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists debuts and the third Descendants movie is in the works. What comes next is anyone’s guess, but she has a shot to book more projects moving forward and there is hope for a multi-season story with the show.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on Freeform.