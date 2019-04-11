Ashley Lands on Double Shot at Love: Will this adrenaline junkie excite or scare the Jersey Shore bachelors?

Ashley Lands is an adrenaline junkie from Houston, Texas who is ready to try her luck at finding love on Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny. Will the Jersey Shore bachelors love her lust for life or will she scare them away due to her love of pushing the limits?

According to her bio at MTV, Ashley is a model and loves to pose on and around fast cars. Of course, she does other forms of modeling too and has shared pictures of high fashion, couture and even swimsuit photos to social media.

Ashley Lands’ talents go beyond just taking pretty pictures too. She also shoots commercials and recently shared photos from her time in front of the camera filming her Nissan of Huntington commercial.

At just 24 years old, Ashley is looking for love but if that guy wants to meet her family, he’ll have to be really special.

She shared that, while she’s very close with her parents and enjoys that bond, she still hasn’t brought any men home to meet them yet. Will DJ Pauly D or Vinny be the first to meet mom and dad?

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.