Arrowverse: Supernatural’s Osric Chau set to appear in “Crisis on Infinite Earths”

The upcoming Arrowverse crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will be a game-changer for the multiverse. Meanwhile, Supernatural fans will experience a collision of worlds during the crossover for very different reasons: Osric Chau, who played Prophet of the Lord Kevin Tran on Supernatural, is set to appear in the 5-episode event.

What’s perhaps even more interesting for Arrowverse fans is the character he’ll be playing. According to Entertainment Weekly, Chau will depict Ryan Choi, a physics professor at Ivy Town University with no superpowers who discovers he will play a pivotal role in the coming “Crisis.”

For those familiar with DC’s comics, the name of Chau’s character will ring a bell. In the comics, Choi becomes the Atom after Ray Palmer, the original version of the character, disappears.

In the Arrowverse, Brandon Routh plays Ray Palmer/The Atom on Legends of Tomorrow. However, it was previously announced that Routh (along with Courtney Ford who plays Nora Darhk) will be leaving Legends at some point during its upcoming fifth season.

The character’s departure is supposedly due to a natural end in his storyline. Could that natural end be the result of Chau’s new character coming to the Arrowverse?

No plans have been announced for Chau to appear on The CW’s DC TV shows beyond “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” Plus, Legends of Tomorrow won’t debut until midseason following the crossover, and presumably, Routh and Ford will appear in at least a few episodes of the series.

Still, the addition of Chau to the Arrowverse is exciting for fans of Supernatural who will no doubt enjoy seeing the actor on another CW genre show.

Crisis on Infinite Earths kicks off on Sunday, December 8 with Supergirl at 8/7c, followed by Batwoman on Monday, December 9 at 8/7c and The Flash on Tuesday, December 10 at 8/7c. The crossover concludes on Tuesday, January 14, with Arrow at 8/7c and Legends of Tomorrow at 9/8c.