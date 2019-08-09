Arrow’s returning guest star for final season’s second episode has been confirmed

Less than a week ago, star Stephen Amell teased a mystery guest star from Arrow’s past would return in the second episode of the show’s final season, entitled “Welcome to Hong Kong.” Now, the identity of that returning actor has been confirmed.

As many fans theorized, the guest star in question will be Rila Fukushima who played Tatsu Yamashiro, aka Katana, during Arrow’s third season.

It was Amell himself that made the revelation during an interview with GreenArrowTV at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

“I think Tatsu being in Episode 2 was awesome,” Amell enthused.

Tatsu’s season three arc on Arrow was tragic. She lost her son and was then forced to kill her husband after he joined the League of Assassins. She was last seen living a secluded life as the guardian of an elixir called the Lotus.

While we now know who will be returning in “Welcome to Hong Kong,” it’s hard to say exactly what the circumstances of her return will be. But if the title of the episode is any indication, Oliver Queen will somehow be revisiting the place where he spent a significant amount of time with Tatsu and her family during the five years he was away from Star City.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.