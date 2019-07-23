Arrow: Oliver Queen’s long-deceased mother will return in final season premiere

The October 15 premiere episode of Arrow’s eighth and final season will include an unexpected character: Moira Queen, the deceased mother of Oliver Queen.

Susanna Thompson will return to play the character, reports GreenArrowTV. Previously, it was announced that Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra would reprise their respective roles as Tommy Merlyn and Adrian Chase/Prometheus in the final season as well.

How did Moira Queen die?

Moira Queen perished at the hands of Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, toward the end of Arrow’s second season. Although the character occasionally continued to appear in flashbacks, it’s unclear what will prompt her return in Season 8.

However, if the comments from executive producers Marc Guggenheim and Beth Schwartz about Tommy and Adrian Chase’s returns are any indication, Moira might not be exactly the same character as the one we know.

Of Thompson’s return as Moira and the packed Arrow season opener, Guggenheim said,

“It’s a love letter to the show; it really is. I was telling Beth [Schwartz], it felt a lot like the series finale, not the season premiere, in the best possible way, almost to the point where we’re like ‘what are we going to do for the series finale?’ I mean, we know, obviously, but it has that kind of resonance to it, and that’s exciting.”

His legacy. His destiny. The final season of #Arrow premieres Tuesday, October 15 on The CW. #CWSDCC pic.twitter.com/YCroDRhHaR — Arrow (@CW_Arrow) July 20, 2019

For fans, Arrow’s final season sounds like it will include a lot of nostalgia that will also help push the story forward. We can’t wait!

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15.