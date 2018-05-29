Arie Luyendyk Jr. is still being labeled the worst reality star in the world when it comes to his actions on the previous season of The Bachelor.

Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin and continued a relationship with her for about a month before deciding it would be best to break things off. The two met up in Los Angeles and while Becca was excited about their time together, Arie came to break up with her.

He told her that he wanted to explore things with the runner-up, Lauren Burnham. Needless to say, Becca was heartbroken.

Many people advised Arie Luyendyk Jr. to disappear from the spotlight for a while, so fans could forget about his betrayal. But Arie and Lauren decided to document their lives after their proposal, showing The Bachelor fans that they didn’t really care about his bad image.

Just hours before Becca’s season of The Bachelorette was about to air, Arie decided to give an interview to GQ where he blames production for his bad image.

In the interview, Arie Luyendyk Jr. explains that he tried to leave the home in Los Angeles after he had broken things off with Lauren. Arie points out that he got up to leave because he felt that the conversation was over.

But he claims production told him to get back inside and have a conversation with Becca about his feelings. It’s interesting that he’s claiming this, as Chris Harrison told the audience that this was completely unedited footage. It’s also interesting that this comes out now, just before Becca’s season of the show.

What do you think about Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s comments, where he goes after production for the way he came across on the season finale? Do you think he’s telling the truth?