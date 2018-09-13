Are Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb leaving the Today Show?

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are co-hosts on The Today Show, and by all accounts both women love their jobs.

In fact, Savannah recently shared a photo of herself with Hoda on Instagram, revealing how she adored working with her as a co-host on the NBC show.

So, why are there rumors about Guthrie and Kotb leaving the Today show behind? Neither of them has issued statements that they are on the way out, but new reports have started rumors circulating.

The Today show has been under a microscope as producers shuffled the roles around after Matt Lauer’s departure following sexual misconduct allegations.

It’s thought the rumors have now surfaced thanks to a new story that claims Matt Lauer is hoping to poach some of his former NBC colleagues for his own new show.

Lauer has reportedly been spotted around NBC’s Rockefeller Center studios, talking to former producers about supposedly joining his show.

The report also quotes a source as saying the “combination of Hoda and Savannah Guthrie just isn’t working”. If the reports were true, it could indeed lead to a shake-up of the current Today show team.

However, right now it appears that Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb leaving the Today show is just a rumor. The claims about Matt Lauer visiting with former NBC producers to do his own show are also unconfirmed.

Today airs on NBC every morning, Monday to Friday, starting at 7/6c.