Nell and Eric leaving NCIS: Los Angeles would be a bad move for the show, but the question is being asked again after a season premiere that didn’t include either character.

Toward the end of Season 11, Episode 1, mention was made of Nell (played by Renée Felice Smith), who has been off taking care of her ailing mother. She didn’t appear on the screen, though, and neither did Eric (Barrett Foa).

A lot was left up in the air at the end of Season 10, including the writers alluding to the characters leaving NCIS. A better job awaited Eric in the private sector if he wanted it, while also providing time for Nell to take care of her mother.

It seemed that an opening opened in case the actress and actor playing them didn’t return.

The good news is that in the preview for Season 11, Episode 2, Nell can be seen working in the operations room at NCIS. That appears to be a pretty good hint that actress Renée Felice Smith will be back.

Are Nell and Eric leaving NCIS: Los Angeles cast in Season 11?

Additional news in this situation is that the show has not officially announced the departure of either Smith or Foa. They are still showing up in the press releases as primary characters on the show, which typically guarantees that the characters aren’t going anywhere.

These types of storylines, where characters question their current jobs and contemplate the future, are pretty standard for episodic shows like NCIS: Los Angeles.

It has happened with Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell), Kensi (Daniela Rush), and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) in the past as well.

Thanks for watching tonight! Do whatever you need to do to join us next Sunday night for another new #NCISLA. pic.twitter.com/JMTydqts2H — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) September 30, 2019

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers

Here are some NCIS spoilers for readers who want to dive into what’s coming up for the show.

Barrett Foa is on a bit of a leave of absence from the show to work on another project. He is co-starring in a production of Angels in America and will miss five of the first six Season 11 episodes.

Eric will be back. And by the time the later fall episodes role around, Eric and Nell should be back into a familiar groove with the rest of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast.

Without giving too much away, Eric is going to have an exciting storyline taking place while Foa is absent from the episodes. More to come!

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.