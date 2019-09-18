Are Chris and Katie still together and engaged after Bachelor in Paradise?

Chris Bukowski and Katie Morton got engaged at the finale of Bachelor In Paradise and while the proposal may not have been the most romantic of them all, it was everything they wanted to move their relationship forward.

But when the two filmed the reunion special, Katie revealed that things had not gone as planned. She wasn’t getting much in return from Chris. As she explained, she kept giving everything to him, emptying her tank. But he wasn’t giving her anything in return and she was exhausted.

When she walked out on stage, she wasn’t wearing her engagement ring. But before the segment was over, Chris had put it back on her finger. After they were done the filming, the two had a conversation backstage, where Chris revealed he was shocked that she was so honest about their relationship.

The episode ended without resolution for the two, but Reality Steve confirmed that they were indeed still together.

(SPOILER): This reunion show filmed August 27th. Chris and Katie are still together today. Tayshia and JPJ are not together anymore. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) September 18, 2019

In addition, Chris Bukowski revealed on Twitter that while it hadn’t been the best reunion special, he still loved Katie. He also revealed that their conversation was what he needed to hear. He ended the tweet by saying he loved her and couldn’t wait to be with her for the rest of their lives.

Love is tough. Love is beautiful. Most importantly love is patient. Sometimes you need a shock to the system to put a fire under your ass. What I felt then I feel even more now. I love you @hellokatiemo and can’t wait to feed you pizza for rest of our lives. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/L3U5duq9jy — Chris Bukowski (@chrisjbukowski) September 18, 2019

While Katie herself didn’t tweet any updates, she did share a lengthy update on Instagram, where she promised she was doing her best in the relationship and she wasn’t about to lose herself to a man. She wanted to remain confident and strong in the relationship.

It sounds like this is a fight worth fighting for Chris and Katie. The best way to keep up with this Bachelor In Paradise couple is to follow them on social media.

Sign up now for your TV news alerts!

Bachelor In Paradise returns next summer on ABC.