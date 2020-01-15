Angela reveals how much she spent on Botox on 90 Day Fiance, Michael is not happy

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

While preparing for Michael’s move to America, Angela Deem had a lot of Botox done.

Ultimately, Michael’s K-1 visa was denied, leaving many 90 Day Fiance viewers to wonder if Angela’s rejuvenation attempts would be wasted with her fiance stuck on another continent.

But it turned out that Michael got to see Angela’s much smoother face after all when she packed it up and went to Nigeria to investigate why his paperwork wasn’t approved.

Now, we have a new 90 Day Fiance clip featuring Angela and Michael, where her new Botox takes center stage.

While driving home from the airport, Angela is checking herself out in the visor mirror when she realizes that her Botox is kicking in, and her face looks more youthful even now than after she first had the procedure done.

Quick to bring it up, Angela wants to know if Michael likes her new and improved appearance. Michael, knowing how Angela can quickly flip a compliment into an argument, hesitates before making it clear that he loves Angela for who she is.

Angela continues to push, wanting to hear what Michael thinks before teasing him that when he comes to America, he’ll have to help her keep it up.

Then, she tells Michael that this amount of Botox was really expensive. After all, she wasn’t exactly an easy case.

Then, after telling Michael that she doesn’t want to tell him how much it cost (when she brought it up), Angela admits that she didn’t look at the final price. She just put it on her credit card.

Then, the controversial 90 Day Fiance star admitted that her first round of Botox ran around $2,000.

Michael couldn’t believe the expense and said again that she didn’t need to do that. Of course, that started Angela’s argument that she did need to do it because she’s with a younger man.

Watch the latest 90 Day Fiance clip to see the rest of Angela and Michael’s Botox conversation as we continue to wait to see if he’ll ever be allowed to move to the U.S.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.