Angela Deem accused of verbal attack on Avery Mills at 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

Spoilers have been leaking about the upcoming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All as the airdate approaches. One of the most explosive so far involves Angela Deem, who is said to be the center of a brawl that erupted on stage after she took aim at another cast member.

If true, this isn’t the first time Angela has clashed with her co-stars during a Tell All but if her behavior is as shocking as the latest spoilers make it sound, it could be her last!

What did Angela do at the Tell All?

Now, as we anxiously await the Tell All for Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, spoilers have been shared on the Frauded by TLC Instagram account claiming that Angela loses control yet again! This time, the target of Angela’s attacks is said to be Avery Mills.

It is unclear what comment set her off this time, but Angela is said to have called Avery a “bad Muslim”, among other verbal insults. The conflict is said to have gotten serious enough that Rebecca jumped between Angela and Avery, which ended up resulting in an all out brawl on stage!

Angela turned on when Michael gets aggressive

As we saw on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days episode 6, Angela Deem certainly does not shy away from a fight. She and her fiancé Michael were confronted by a group of Nigerian scammers, who were intent upon towing their car by placing metal spikes in front of the tires.

Angela didn’t hesitate to jump out of the car and fight back. Once things calmed down, Angela made it clear to Michael that she found his willingness to get into a fight to be a significant turn on.

Before the 90 Days stars fought at last Tell All too!

Now after watching her for almost two full seasons, viewers are left wondering, just how regularly “Big Ang”, as fans like to call her, chooses to work out her differences with others by fighting.

During the Tell All for the last season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, we all remember seeing Angela quickly turn volatile towards co-star Rachel Walters, even getting up from her seat to get in Rachel’s face, until separated by other cast members.

As we have seen throughout the two seasons featuring Michael and Angela, the couple has definitely had its ups and downs (to put it mildly). Arguably, this relationship may even be one of the most volatile in the show’s history.

Fans have witnessed Angela jump from singing Michael’s praises to screaming that it’s over, all in a matter of seconds. Many fans have been vocal about the behavior Michael has to put up with. One fan has been quoted as saying, “I’ve never said this about any 90 day person before, but can we just give Michael his Green Card?! He’s suffered enough!! #MANgelaAbuse!!”.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.