Ancient Aliens fan event AlienCon 2018 to feature Giorgio A. Tsoukalos and other stars from series

Tickets for the Ancient Aliens fan event AlienCon have gone on sale for 2018 — with special guests including the show’s stars Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, Erich von Däniken, David Childress and William Henry.

The three-day event will take place on June 15-17 at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California.

The stars will take part in panels and Q&A sessions with fans, where they discuss ancient alien theories, the possibility of life elsewhere in the universe, as well as paranormal phenomenon.

Fans will also be shown exclusive previews of new Ancient Aliens content during the course of the event, and have the chance to interact with some of the biggest names in the realms of the unexplained.

Tsoukalos is one of the biggest believers in the theory that aliens intereacted with past human civilizations.

Author von Däniken has written several books about the subject, while Childress is the ownere of Adventures Unlimited Press which specialises in books about ancient alien theories and the unexplained.

Henry is an author and investigative mythologist, and consulting producer on Ancient Aliens.

A full line-up is set to be released at a later date.

Tickets for AlienCon 2018 cost $49 for a single-day pass, $99 for a full weekend, $349 for a full-weekend ‘enhanced experience’ and $549 for the full VIP experience.

To find out more and to buy tickets visit thealiencon.com.

Ancient Aliens airs Fridays at 9/8c on History.