America’s Got Talent: The Champions top 10 revealed

Sand artist Kseniya Simonova received the Terry Crews Golden Buzzer. Pic credit: NBC

Two more acts on America’s Got Talent: The Champions made it through to the finals. The AGT top 10 will compete during the season finale to try to win the ultimate title.

The judges handed out another Golden Buzzer on the February 4 episode. It was host Terry Crews who got in on the action this time. He hit the Golden Buzzer for sand artist and Ukraine’s Got Talent winner Kseniya Simonova.

As for the superfans, they fell in love with magician Shin Lim.

AGT: The Champions top 10

The five acts to receive the Golden Buzzer treatment this season are Susan Boyle, Deadly Games, Angelica Hale, Kechi Okwuchi, and Kseniya Simonova. It’s an eclectic group of acts that should certainly make the two-week season finale exciting.

As for the five acts that won the AGT voting, according to the superfans, they are Cristina Ramos, Preacher Lawson, Brian Justin Crum, Paul Potts, and Shin Lim. Many viewers remember that Shin Lim just won the AGT 2018 summer season.

We’ve got our Champions! Join us next week as the #AGTChampions finals begin MONDAY on @nbc. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/eqivpD9ljV — America's Got Talent (@AGT) February 5, 2019

The top 10 AGT: Champions acts are known, but there will also be some wild card acts who are expected to join them. There are a lot of rumors online that they will be Darci Lynne Farmer and Jon Dorenbos. If it’s true, those are good choices.

The next episode of the show is going to take place on February 11. It is just called the AGT: Champions final by NBC. The following week, on February 18, is when the official season finale of the show airs.

Viewership numbers for the program continue to climb, possibly indicating that this could be an amazing finale. Make sure to tune in and find out the overall champion of America’s Got Talent.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Monday nights at 8/7c on NBC.