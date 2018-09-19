America’s Got Talent recap: Season 13 finalists perform, hoping for America’s vote

America’s Got Talent recap for the Season 13 finale begins on Tuesday night. It’s a two-night event, running from September 18-19 on NBC. The 10 finalists are all competing to win the $1 million prize this season.

Through the rounds of auditioning and performing, just 10 acts are left standing. They all perform one final time in front of the judges and a live audience, but it’s the voters at home who will decide the 2018 AGT winner.

2018 AGT finalists

The final 10 acts are Shin Lim, Michael Ketterer, Samuel J. Comroe, Duo Transcend, Zurcaroh, Vicki Barbolak, Courtney Hadwin, Brian King Joseph, Glennis Grace, and Daniel Emmet.

Hosting this episode was Tyra Banks and the three judges were Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandell.

Brian King Joseph impresses everyone with Heartless

It was another great performance for electric violinist Brian King Joseph, who impressed the judges. Howie felt that he should have been closing the show and is a contender to win the show this season.

Daniel Emmet hopes for AGT votes after singing Perfect Symphony

Singer Daniel Emmet was back with a performance of Perfect Symphony by Ed Sheeran. As seen in the video below, it was another great song by him, and one that might garner a lot of votes overnight.

Vicki Barbolak trades laughs for AGT votes

Comedian Vicki Barbolak performed another flavorful set of her jokes for the judges. She found a lot of support from America in the early rounds and with this performance hopes to become the first America’s Got Talent winner who is a comedian. People won’t soon forget her act.

Glennis Grace hopes Run will take her to the top

Songstress Glennis Grace performed Run by Snow Patrol during the September 18 episode. It was another strong song choice by the young singer and it showed her range as a performer, again. The full performance can be seen below.

Zurcaroh delivers epic performance

The dance group danced to Baba Yetu in their final performance during these live shows. It was another epic 0n-stage showing, which could easily transfer to a Vegas act, should America decide that they should be named the America’s Got Talent winner this season.

Samuel J. Comroe is funny, but is he funny enough for America’s vote?

Comedian Samuel J. Comroe was back with another set of jokes. The judges loved it, and as seen in the video below, so did the in-house audience.

Now, it’s up to America. Take a look at the video below to enjoy more of his comedy stylings.

Courtney Hadwin turns to the Tina Turner classic River Deep – Mountain High

It was time for another memorable performance by Courtney Hadwin on America’s Got Talent. This time she performed the Tina Turner classic, River Deep – Mountain High. Was it enough to win the $1 million prize?

Shin Lim is a magical favorite

The judges definitely made their opinions known following the September 18 performance of magician Shin Lim. When he was done with the act, shown in the video below, they all noted that he deserved to be the $1 million winner this year. Will America agree with them?

Duo Transcend are reaching for new heights

The acrobats are back. Trying to take their act to the next level, which would be as a headliner in Las Vegas, the couple was back in front of the judges.

They changed up the act a bit, as seen in the video below, and once again impressed the AGT judges.

Michael Ketterer closes out the America’s Got Talent performances

Singer Michael Ketterer was a good act to end the show. Producers made a good call here and it should end up garnering a lot of additional votes for him.

He brings an end to the September 18 America’s Got Talent recap and his performance can be seen in the video below.

It’s up to America now. Voting is open and the Wednesday night results show will announce the 2018 AGT winner.

America’s Got Talent airs during the summer on NBC at 8/7c on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.