America’s Got Talent guest judge: Who is Sean Hayes?

America’s Got Talent’s guest judge for the September 3 episode was actor and producer Sean Hayes.

There were 11 acts that took the stage for Semifinals 1 of the AGT 2019 season. The regular judge’s panel of Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell was joined by a new face.

Terry Crews was also on hand as the host of the show, re-introducing the acts to the judges and the voters at home. America would decide which of these acts deserved to make it to the 2019 AGT Finals.

Who was America’s Got Talent guest judge tonight?

Actor Sean Hayes is probably best known for his role of Jack McFarland on Will and Grace. He was one of the stars of the show for years and even returned when the network decided to bring it back for more episodes.

Hayes also appears regularly on Hollywood Game Night, which is a game show that features celebrities playing games with host Jane Lynch. Hayes is an executive producer of the show, which is why it is easy to book him for an appearance or two each season.

Having another recognizable face from the NBC family of shows is something that has been expected from reality competition shows such as this one.

For fans of Hayes, the unfortunate news is that he is only going to be an America’s Got Talent guest judge for one episode.

Next week, the show plans to have Queen Latifa step in with the judge’s panel to give some critiques of the performances.

Neither Hayes or Queen get to vote on anything, but they do get to enjoy the performances and give hints to America at who might deserve to move forward through the America’s Got Talent Vote each night.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c on NBC.