American Housewife Season 4 release date: When does show premiere on ABC in Fall 2019?

American Housewife is returning to ABC this fall. The network has revealed that the show is coming back on Friday, September 27 at 8/7c on ABC.

This premiere marks the fourth season of the comedy, a show that initially premiered back in 2016.

Little is known about the upcoming season, but the first three seasons had between 23 and 24 episodes and there’s nothing to indicate that Season 4 would be any less.

In addition, the premiere dates line up, so Season 4 could see a full season on ABC ending around May 2020 at some point.

American Housewife is about the daily life of housewife Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a wife and a mother who does what she can to stand out amongst other housewives in the neighborhood. Katie also narrates the show.

The show is set in Westport, Connecticut. Otto lives in a rented house with her husband Greg (Diedrich Bader) and their three children. The show is a 30-minute comedy.

American Housewife had previously aired in both a Tuesday and a Wednesday timeslot throughout the first two seasons, but the network has pished the fourth season to Friday nights. It will have an 8/7c start time.

American Housewife was nominated in 2017 for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite New TV Comedy.

The show stars Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Daniel DiMaggio, Julia Butters, Ali Wong, Carly Hughes, and Meg Donnelly. American Housewife has currently aired a total of 70 episodes, but Season 4 will add 20-something episodes, moving the show closer to the 100-episode mark.

To catch up on the show so far, here’s the trailer for Season 3. The Season 4 trailer has yet to drop, but ABC may start sharing the trailer and previews for Season 4 as the premiere episode moves closer.

American Housewife Season 4 premieres on Friday, September 27 at 8/7c on ABC.