American Horror Story Season 9: Who is Gus Kenworthy?

Gus Kenworthy has been announced to star on Season 9 of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy revealed the news on his Instagram, sharing that Gus will play the boyfriend of American Horror Story alum, Emma Roberts.

Little else was revealed about the upcoming season, which is expected to start airing on FX in September or October 2019. Ryan and FX have both stayed silent on a possible storyline for Season 9, but now we do know that Gus and Emma will play a couple.

But who is Gus Kenworthy, the Olympian freestyle skier, who is now venturing into acting?

Gus Kenworthy is a British-born American athlete who represented the USA at the Olympics. Throughout his athletic career, he has competed in slopestyle, halfpipe, and big air.

Gusworthy competed in Sochi in 2014, where he won silver in slopestyle. In 2018, he competed in PyeongChang, where he placed 12th in slopestyle.

Gus has also competed at the World Championships, most recently competing in 2017. He won silver in 2017 for slopestyle. He’s also competed at the X Games Aspen, X Games Oslo, and X Games Tignes.

In October 2015, Gus Kenworthy told ESPN in an interview that he was gay. He later revealed that he felt comfortable coming out to ESPN because he wanted to come out in his own words and inspire young men who may be in his position.

He’s currently in a relationship with Matthew Wilkas.

In October 2018, Gus Kenworthy revealed that he was determined to raise $1 million for the fight against AIDS. In June, he’ll be biking from San Francisco to Los Angeles and he asked his fans to donate to help him reach his goals.

Gus guest-starred as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 4 Episode 3, where he played a bachelor during the popular Snatch Game competition.

On Instagram, he expressed how the chance to be on the show was a dream come true. He’s also starred on MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.

As for his role on American Horror Story, Gus has some acting experience. He starred on New York Is Dead in 2017, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming, where he played a skier.

He recently completed a film called Olympic Dreams, a movie set to come out later in 2019.

American Horror Story Season 9 is expected to return to FX this fall.