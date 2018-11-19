American Horror Story season 9 and 10: What you need to know

American Horror Story: Apocalypse has come to an end and fans are eagerly waiting to see what season nine will be. Apocalypse brought together many stories within the American Horror Story universe, including Coven, Murder House, and even Hotel.

Now, fans are wondering if the ninth or tenth season will combine more of the previous seasons or if the next two seasons will serve as sequels to all previous seasons, bringing something brand new to the table.

American Horror Story Season 9 and Season 10 plots

Both season nine and ten have been confirmed by FX and will return in 2019 and 2020 respectively. As for themes for the seasons, nothing has been shared just yet. But the excitement is higher than ever.

If you ask FX CEO John Landgraf, then it doesn’t appear that American Horror Story was ever going to be canceled as long as the creators keep finding stories that keep them “excited”.

In fact, when Ryan Murphy asked the network for a 10th season to tell the story of the characters within his fictional universe, Landgraf was more than willing to give it to him, according to Deadline. But John reveals he has no idea what Murphy is planning.

“I don’t know. A lot of that comes down to Ryan and whether he still feels inspired about it. I think the eighth cycle, which is currently in production, is awesome and crazy, and I think the fans will really like it.

“Part of what’s cool about American Horror Story is its anthology nature. So it comes down to whether Ryan and his collaborators, like (showrunner) Tim Minear, could come up with stories that they are excited about,” Landgraf told Deadline.

American Horror Story Seasons 9 and 10 cast

After Apocalypse ended, Murphy posted a photo of three previous American Horror Story characters, revealing he was “cooking something up” for them. They have all appeared in the American Horror Story universe. Cody Fern has just played the Antichrist Michael Langdon in Apocalypse, Finn Wittrock appeared in Freak Show, and Darren Criss was killed off in Hotel.

In other words, Cody Fern is likely to return, but probably not as the Antichrist. Murphy tends to bring actors back, having them play different characters. Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters have been on several seasons of the show, playing different characters each season and sometimes more than one per season.

American Horror Story ‘anniversary’

Murphy hasn’t provided any details about the upcoming seasons other than the fact that season 10 will be some kind of special anniversary season. Some viewers believe this last season could be the final one for the show, as Murphy also has other projects on the go, including American Crime Story, Feud, Pose, and 9-1-1 along with a brand new $300 million deal with Netflix.

Evan Peters’ soul is hurting

Another reason why American Horror Story may come to an end after season 10 is Evan Peters. In a previous interview with GQ , Peters has revealed that he actually doesn’t like playing those scary characters.

“I’m goofy, I’m silly, I like to have fun. I don’t like to yell and scream. I actually hate it,” he explained. “I think it’s disgusting and really awful, and it’s been a challenge for me. Horror Story sort of demanded that of me.

“It’s been all a massive stretch for me and really difficult to do. It’s hurting my soul and Evan as a person. There’s this massive amount of rage that’s been called upon from me, and the emotional stuff that’s been called on me for Pose has been heartbreaking, and I’m sick. I don’t feel good,” he continued.

Throughout his time on the show, Peters has played a long list of characters, including Tate, a school shooter caught in Murder House, serial killer James Patrick March in Hotel, psychotic Kai Anderson in Cult, and many more in the American Horror Story universe. It’s unknown whether he has signed on to the two upcoming seasons, but viewers may not be as dedicated to the show if he decides to leave.

American Horror Story season 9 is expected to return in September of 2019.