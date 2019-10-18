American Horror Story 1984 Episode 5 recap: ‘What is dead may never die’

The latest episode of American Horror Story 1984 opens with some backstory regarding Donna, aka Rita (played by Angelica Ross). Viewers are taken back to 1980 where Donna — or Didi as her father likes to call her — is finding out some disastrous home truths by way of the fact that her dear dad is actually a serial killer.

As a result of this, rather than cop the consequences of his actions, Didi’s dad kills himself in front of his daughter and now we all know why she’s so messed up and has an obsession with serial killers.

Meanwhile, in the present-day — for the characters, anyway, not the viewers — the group is still trying to battle it out and survive the multitude of murderers and wannabe murderers at Camp Redwood.

The Night Stalker (Zach Villa), who was resurrected at the end of the previous episode of AHS 1984, is also letting Didi know that maybe she isn’t just fascinated by evil, but is following in her father’s footsteps. This freaks her out but, honestly, I think the Night Stalker might be on to something here.

The main group continues to follow horror tropes by continuing to come together only to split up once more. Chet (Gus Kenworthy), Brooke (Emma Roberts), Montana (Billie Lourd), and Xavier (Cody Fern) all end up in a cabin together only to split up when Margaret (Leslie Grossman) conveniently remembers there were people across the lake. Montana offers Chet up as tribute and he goes with Margaret while the others stay behind.

Now, if you have forgotten who is alive and who is dead so far in AHS 1984, this episode is not the one to clear things up. In fact, it throws dirt in the lake and then dumps the body of Chet overboard in order to truly muddy the water.

Yep, Chet is really dead this time. Or, at least, that’s what it looks like when Margaret takes her ear souvenir.

Montana is intent on trying to kill Brooke in the latest episode of American Horror Story and the most epic scrag fight ever erupts and continues throughout the remainder of the episode.



Brooke and Ray (DeRon Horton) have sex and Brooke then discovers his decapitated head in the refrigerator when she goes for post-coital snacks. As TV Guide points out, ghost sex on American Horror Story never ends well and Brooke ends up running from the room and back into round two with Montana.

Xavier gets knocked out early on in the episode, but, when he finally wakes up, he is mad that his beautiful face has been burned and he can now only look forward to a career in radio. Once he finds out that Donna was the one who released Mr. Jingles (John Carroll Lynch), he blames her entirely for his ruined looks and sets after her with a hammer.

While all of this is going on, Margaret is still trying to single everyone out so that she can make a better ear necklace than Daryl Dixon. Finally, she bumps into Mr. Jingles and it looks like he might redeem himself by putting an end to her. But, nope, there’s Xavier, so pretty but so completely clueless, shooting Mr. Jingles with arrows.

Xavier kills Mr. Jingles and then rushes to Margaret’s aid. She responds by stabbing and killing him. Later, the Night Stalker turns up and asks a not quite dead yet — or, more likely, ghostly resurrected — Mr. Jingles if he is willing to accept Satan into his life.

Finally, the longest night ever is over and a busload of sweet, innocent children are turning up at Camp Redwood.

Except, Brooke and Montana are STILL fighting and the kids get to witness an actual murder when Brooke finally gets sick of Montana’s antics and stabs her to death.

Cue an influx of cops, ambulances, and bodybags. Many viewers were left wondering if AHS 1984 is finishing up a little early this season. But, no, a medic discovers that there is something entirely peculiar about Ray and rushes him to hospital. Of course, Ray is the new Hitchhiker and when the ambulance crosses the border, he discovers that he can never leave.

And, that’s when the characters discover that they didn’t check into Camp Redwood, but, rather, Hotel California because “you can check out at any time you like but you can never leave.”

As the mess of the murder scene is cleared up and Margaret manages to convince the cops that she survived another massacre at Camp Redwood, a police car is stolen by the Night Stalker. He and Mr. Jingles can actually leave because, as Entertainment Weekly points out, Mr. Jingles accepted Satan as his savior, and it looks like they are headed to Los Angeles for some fun of the murder variety, as well as to check in to the Hotel Cortez.



Meanwhile, Montana, Ray, and the original Hitchhiker, Jonas Shevoore (Lou Taylor Pucci), are all stuck in Camp Redwood purgatory (likely because none of them accepted the Night Stalker’s offer of Satan’s help). Montana is totally down with the situation and kills a cop just because she can. The others, however, are not so sure and neither would I be at the prospect of being stuck with Montana for all of eternity.

American Horror Story returns with Episode 6 on Thursday, October 24 at 10/9c on FX.