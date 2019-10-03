Amber Portwood is losing Twitter followers over domestic abuse case

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood hasn’t said much about her domestic violence case. She was accused by her live-in boyfriend Andrew Glennon of attacking him with a machete and a shoe while holding their son James back in July.

The two got into a heated argument over missing the July 4th fireworks, and she supposedly lost it.

Over the past couple of months, Amber continued to post a few updates on social media about how she’s doing. However, her lawyer has prevented her from sharing her story in full.

Even on the Teen Mom OG reunion special, Amber hinted that she was not guilty of the charges and almost blamed Andrew Glennon for lying about the incident. Then, she threw in the claim that he had cheated on her.

Regardless of Amber’s approach to the case, it sounds like fans are turning on her. As one Twitter user pointed out, Amber’s follower count on Twitter is dropping by the hundreds.

She used to have almost 718,000 followers, but she’s down to 716,900 followers now. Monsters & Critics verified the current follower count.

Another Twitter user argued that it was best to keep the pressure on MTV because people don’t want Amber to get a huge paycheck from MTV to continue filming the show.

She has filmed the show for almost a decade, and she’s even been to prison for an extended period for a previous domestic violence incident involving Gary Shirley.

While some people believe that Andrew Glennon was using her for her money and fame, others argue that Amber is not the person she is on Teen Mom OG. The recent audio leak added to the mystery of who is right and who is wrong.

There is no word on when Amber is due back in court.

Sign up now for your Teen Mom news alerts!!

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.