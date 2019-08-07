Amber Portwood focusing on Leah, self-care, and sleep after arrest

Amber Portwood has kept to herself over the past couple of weeks, as she’s still dealing with the aftermath of her arrest last month. Amber was arrested after a domestic incident at her residence that she shares with Andrew Glennon and their son James.

She’s being accused of attacking Andrew with a shoe and a machete while he was holding their son. After a court hearing, Amber was banned from speaking to Andrew and James. And while she’s focusing on herself, Andrew is caring for James. Until she can get back with her son, she’s focusing on her daughter Leah.

On Instagram, Amber Portwood shared a photo collage of herself and Leah. It’s clear that Leah is enjoying some time with her mother now that Amber doesn’t have Andrew and James at home.

In addition, Amber posted a photo of herself in a bed, revealing that she’s slept in a bed for the first time in a month. While she did take some time away from social media after her arrest, she’s back now and she’s sharing how she’s doing.

Amber may still be waiting to see what a judge will decide in her case. It’s also uncertain what Andrew Glennon is planning on doing, as he could be working with police to press charges against Amber and testify against her if it gets to go that far.

Right now, he appears to be bonding with James, as the little boy hasn’t seen his mother. Fans have mixed feelings about James not seeing Amber, but it’s great that Portwood is doing well these days. Fans were worried about her for a bit after the arrest, but she appears happy and healthy.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.