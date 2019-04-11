Alysse Joyner on Double Shot at Love: Does this backup dancer have the moves to win DJ Pauly D and Vinny?

Alysse Joyner is a backup dancer with a long dance resume who is currently living in New York City. Now we get to see her in California as one of the women hoping to win the heart of either DJ Pauly D or Vinny Guadagnino from Jersey Shore on their new dating competition, Double Shot at Love.

While she’s dated quite a bit in the past, Alysse says that many of her former boyfriends loved her for her looks but never saw her inner beauty. Will DJ Pauly D and Vinny be able to get over her killer body and megawatt smile to see just how much more she has to offer?

On top of being beautiful and fit, Alysse is a dancer with a background in many styles including ballet, jazz, and hip hop. It’s obvious from her dancing reel that he has the moves that will make the Jersey Shore bachelors’ hearts skip a beat.

While her personal Instagram is private, she has a food Instagram that is not and it’s clear that if she can’t win her man with her moves, she can find her way to his heart through his stomach.

It’s pretty clear that Alysse’s dance routines work up her appetite and she’s shared photos of her food creations from cheese and bacon quesadillas to avocado toast. It’s pretty clear she really enjoys pasta too.

Will Alysse Joyner impress with her dance moves and skills in the kitchen? We’ll just have to tune in and see.

Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.