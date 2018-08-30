Alyssa from Pretty Little Mamas: Everything you need to know, from her age to her Instagram

Pretty Little Mamas is ready to take MTV by storm. Alyssa is one of the main women on the show and her story may look like a pretty picture from the outside, but inside, she is dealing with a lot.

Alyssa Abrenica has a lot going for her right now. She is in school to become a nurse and is engaged to be married. She shares a son with Brandon Myers and the two are planning their lives together.

Her relationship with Brandon is one of the most stable on the show. He has stepped up for Alyssa while she is dealing with her mom’s failing health. As she navigates the reality of her life while helping her mom deal with the hand that has been given to her, Brandon has been there for support.

A major point of contention this season will be the wedding planning and everything that goes along with that. Alyssa has been best friends with Cheyenne since they were little and now, she is going to ask Nicole to be her maid of honor. This isn’t to be well received, especially given the strained relationship between her bestie and queen bee Nicole.

At just 25, Alyssa has her life planned out down to her wedding, future profession, and raising her son Kayden. Her Instagram depicts her as a fun-loving, easy going girl. There are photos of her with friends and family, including the Pretty Little Mamas cast.

If there is one to watch and root for this season, Alyssa Abrenica is your gal.

Pretty Little Mamas airs Thursday nights at 9/8c on MTV