Altered Carbon Season 2 release date on Netflix, cast announcement, trailer, plot and everything we know

Netflix renewed the dystopian cyberpunk sci-fi series Altered Carbon for Season 2 back in July 2018 after Season 1 premiered on the streaming platform in February. Since the renewal of the series fans have been wondering when Season 2 will drop on Netflix and what to expect of the upcoming season.

To answer your questions, we bring you everything we know so far about Altered Carbon Season 2.

This page will also be updated with news and information about the upcoming season, ahead of the release date. So stay tuned.

Altered Carbon Season 2 released date on Netflix

Although Netflix has renewed Altered Carbon for Season 2, the streaming platform has not yet officially announced a release date for the upcoming season. Filming of Season 2 began in February, so fans are keeping their fingers crossed that Season 2 will premiere in late 2019 or early 2020.

How many episodes will Altered Carbon Season 2 feature?

Season 1 of Altered Carbon featured 10 episodes. The upcoming season will be a bit shorter as Netflix announced that Altered Carbon Season 2 will only have eight episodes rather than 10 like the premiere season.

Since learning that the season will be a bit shorter, some fans have expressed their disappointment on Reddit. Others have commented that, while less episodes of a favorite series is a bit of a bummer, BBC has a reputation for putting out short seasons that are high quality and worth keeping short in order to properly tell the story without dragging it out.

Altered Carbon Season 2 production details

Altered Carbon is based on the 2002 novel of the same name by Richard K. Morgan. The series is adapted for TV by Laeta Kalogridis.

Alison Schapker will serve with Kalogridis as co-showrunner for Season 2.

Kalogridis is executive producing with Schapker, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, James Middleton. and Marcy Ross.

Virago Productions, Mythology Entertainment, Phoenix Pictures, and Skydance Television, are the production companies.

Netflix distributes the series internationally.

Altered Carbon stars Joel Kinnaman, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Chris Conner, Martha Higareda, Dichen Lachman, Ato Essandoh, Kristin Lehman, and James Purefoy.

Author Richard Morgan has revealed that the showrunners are planning a five-season series. Fans have a reasonable assurance that they will see even more of the show after Season 2.

Altered Carbon Season 2 cast

In February, Netflix released a video announcing the cast for Altered Season 2. The video also revealed that Season 2 was already in production.

Renee Elise Goldsberry is expected to return as Quellcrist Falconer, while Chris Conner will return as Edgar Poe (despite being killed off in Season 1).

Joel Kinnaman will not reprise his role as Takeshi Kovacs Season 2. Anthony Mackie (Captain America) is expected to play Kovacs’ new sleeve.

New faces expected to join the cast of the series for Season 2 include Simone Missick as bounty hunter Trepp, Dina Shihabi as AI Dig 301, Torben Liebrecht as Colonel Ivan Carrera, and James Saito as Yakuza boss Tanaseda Hideki.

Altered Carbon Season 2 trailer

Netflix has not yet released a trailer for Season 2. We will update this post when the streaming service drops a trailer for the upcoming season.

Altered Carbon Season 2: What the series is about

Altered Carbon is a dystopian cyberpunk Sci-fi series based on the 2002 sci-fi novel of the same name by Richard Morgan.

Altered Carbon is set in the 24th century, with most of the events in the series taking place in the year 2384 in a futuristic San Francisco called Bay City.

Technology has reached a level where individual memories and consciousness can be stored in mass produced devices called cortical stacks reverse engineered from alien technology.

Cortical stacks can be implanted on the vertebral column in the neck. They can be transferred from one body (sleeves) to another, including synthetic bodies. This means that the only way to ensure you have killed a person is to destroy all stacks containing the individual’s consciousness and memories.

Wealthy people can take advantage of available technology to prolong their lives indefinitely (long-lived wealthy people are called Meths) using synthetic bodies (sleeves). They can also store their cortical stacks in remote locations where they are safe, such as in orbiting satellites.

Altered Carbon follows the mercenary Takeshi Kovacs who is the only surviving soldier of a rebel group known as the Envoys. The Envoys were defeated and annihilated in an uprising.

Kovacs’ cortical stack is retrieved from prison 250 years after the defeat of the Envoys by the wealthy Laurens Bancroft (James Purefoy) who is a Meth (Methuselah). Bancroft offers Kovacs a chance to live again if he would help him investigate his own (Bancroft’s) murder.

Altered Carbon Season 2 plot

Although Netflix has not released a synopsis or description for the upcoming season, it is expected to be based on Richard Morgan’s second book Broken Angels, set 30 years after the events of the author’s first novel Altered Carbon.

In Broken Angels, Kovac’s consciousness is transferred into a sleeve located on a distant planet. He serves as part of a mercenary group called Carrera’s Wedge, a group involved in a war against a corporate-backed government.

He meets pilot Jan Schneider who recruits him to secure a piece of alien (Martian) technology that is able to open a portal to a location in space where there is a Martian ship.

However, Kalogridis has shared that the Season 2 plot and storyline will deviate significantly from Broken Angels.

Altered Carbon Season 1 is available for streaming on Netflix.