Alicia on Fear the Walking Dead: All you need to know about actress who plays her

Alycia Jasmin Debnam-Carey is the actress behind Alicia Clark on Fear The Walking Dead. While she may be best known for her role as Clark in the world of horror series and movies, Debnam-Carey has quite an impressive background in the arts. Born in 1993 in Australia, she attended a high school for Performance Arts, where she graduated with top grades in 2011. Her decision to attend this high school could have something to do with the fact that she has acted since she was just eight-years-old.

While Fear The Walking Dead may be one of her biggest success stories so far, Alycia had done plenty of television prior to the AMC show. She did a short featured called Martha’s New Coat and appeared on Dance Academy and McLeod’s Daughter. Most of her work appears to have been in Australia.

It wasn’t until she went to the United States at the age of 18 that she started getting more attention from American viewers. She even documented her entire transition from Australia to Hollywood for a show called Next Stop Hollywood. It was a documentary that showed six Australian actors making their way from their homeland to the mecca of television and movies.

The decision to come to the United States worked out well for her. Before landing her role on Fear The Walking Dead, she did have some experience with the American film industry. She filmed Into The Storm in 2014 and even filmed a pilot for AMC called Galyntine. She announced her role as Alicia Clark in 2014.

Even though Alycia Jasmin Debnam-Carey may be busy with Fear The Walking Dead, she’s still quite active on her social media accounts. On Instagram, she’s often hanging out with friends, exploring everything California has to offer.

