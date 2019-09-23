Alexis Arquette: Who was Patricia Arquette’s sister who died in 2016?

Last night’s Emmy Awards acceptance speech by actor Patricia Arquette for Hulu’s The Act included a tearful and poignant salute to her late sister Alexis Arquette.

Alexis, who was one of the first transgender activists in Hollywood, died Sept. 2016 at age 47 from complications stemming from HIV.

Patricia was nominated for her work on Showtime’s Escape from Dannemora and for Hulu’s The Act, for which she won the award in the category of Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. She was visibly emotional as she saluted her late sister Alexis.

Alexis’ siblings included Patricia, David and Rosanna Arquette. She was also an actor along with her siblings and appeared in The Wedding Singer and Bride of Chucky, She was also a part of the cast for The Surreal Life, and was in Blended with Adam Sandler.

“I’m in mourning every day of my life.” #TheAct‘s Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) talks about the passing of her sister Alexis Arquette and the persecution of trans people during her acceptance speech for lead actress in a limited series https://t.co/WmT1Fmyol4 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/E1iMULV5QV — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 23, 2019

Alexis’ transition was documented in 2007’s documentary Alexis Arquette: She’s My Brother.

Sister Patricia noted her concerns about Alexis and her ability to work in Hollywood in an interview with People magazine.

“Alexis was really also very powerful, and strong, and really brave, very brave,” Patricia told People while at the Let’s Toast the Extraordinary Achievements of the 2017 Alexis Arquette pre-GLAAD Media Awards dinner in Hollywood.

“We had a long conversation when Alexis told me that she was transgender, and I said, ‘Okay. So what do you do about Hollywood? How will you get work? People are not progressive in Hollywood and it could really negatively impact your career. Are you thinking everything through?”

On her official YouTube page, Alexis reflected on finding an affordable and accessible gender transformation surgery.

The Arquette siblings have acting in their blood. Their grandfather was Cliff Arquette and father Lewis Arquette, both men were successful actors.

Thank you all for your love and kind words about Alexis. My hero for eternity pic.twitter.com/Z18xLtYTBv — David Arquette (@DavidArquette) September 11, 2016

To My first best friend – Cosmic Dancer https://t.co/jgAqLrqxW0 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 11, 2016

R.I.P my sister Alexis Arquette. Another bright light gone out far too soon. Love to the family and all that loved Alexis. — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) September 11, 2016

Alexis Arquette paved the way in Hollywood for the transgender community and her work definitely made a huge impact on where we are today.