Alaskan Bush People’s Rain Brown thanks fans for support as she celebrates 15th birthday

Alaskan Bush People star Rain Brown has thanked fans for their support as she celebrated her 15th birthday.

The teenager, who this year celebrated her big day on the same day as Thanksgiving, posted a string of messages on her Instagram while spending the day with her family.

One picture showed her yesterday next to a picture of her on Alaskan Bush People when she was younger, with the caption: “Anybody else feeling old today?”

Another throwback photo showed her eating an ice cream with her “bestest friend” Tyler, with whom she shares the same birthday.

Meanwhile, in a third she smiled for the camera while wearing a party hat. Alongside that picture, Rain — whose mom Ami has recently been undergoing a second round of chemotherapy — thanked fans for sticking with her through “every tear, every giggle, every fear”.

She said: “You’ve all been here helping me and I can’t thank you enough, I love you all!”

Rain — who has more than 39,000 followers on the social networking site — has been subject to abuse online in recent months.

But in her message she also thanked those people who had “doubted” her, adding: “You made me stronger.”

Rain also took to Snapchat to give a message to fans, apologizing for not posting as much as she’d like lately, saying: “I’ve spending a lot of time with my sister, my family and my friends.”

But she added: “All of your messages are so adorable and so sweet, thank you so much for all the birthday wishes.”