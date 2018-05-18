Alaskan Bush People’s Bear Brown hospitalized with eye injury

Bear Brown, star of Discovery channel’s Alaskan Bush People, has a reputation for thrill-seeking — one that’s now landed him in the hospital!

The self-labeled “King of Extreme” posted a couple of pics on his Instagram after he ended up being admitted for treatment with an eye injury.

One picture showed his hand with a hospital label around his wrist, while another showed the label lying next to an eye patch.

According to Radar Online, a source close to the family revealed that Bear was just being Bear when he injured himself, saying: “Bear was running outside, as always, and turned his head into a small tree branch.”

The source went on to reveal that Bear “sustained a minor eye injury,” for which he was treated at a hospital in Spokane, Washington.

Upon his release Monday, he was given the black eye patch — no word yet as to whether he is actually using it!

But Alaskan Bush People fans need not worry, as the source confirmed that energetic Bear — who posted another picture on Instagram earlier this year after cutting his hand — is on the mend and expected to make a full recovery.

Unfortunately for the Brown family, hospitals have been a familiar locale recently. Last month Noah reportedly had emergency surgery in which his gall bladder had to be removed.

And of course the family matriarch, Ami Brown, battled cancer last year before recovering following successful treatment.

The Brown family moved from Alaska to California so that Ami could undergo treatment, and the clan has now relocated to Washington state.

They are currently filming a new season of the popular series Alaskan Bush People, which had been delayed due to bad winter and of course health issues.

Fans can expect the new season to debut later this year, at a date yet to be determined.