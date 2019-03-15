Alaskan Bush People exclusive: ‘Like washing a dog!’ Bear’s outdoor beauty shop cleans up Gabe ahead of Raquell visit

By April Neale

15th March 2019 6:47 PM ET

On Sunday’s Alaskan Bush People episode on Discovery, it is spring cleaning for a pair of stinky brothers who have to make their grooming supplies on the fly.

For Bear Brown and Gabe Brown, it is a piece of cake.

The two have an impromptu beauty salon moment and a great time in the bush as the brothers realize they smell a bit and need a wash-up. Gabe is slightly more motivated than his brother and becomes Bear’s guinea pig as he has a proper day at the wilderness salon.

Gabe explains his urge to clean up. “I just want to look good and smell good. I’m pretty sure Raquell is not gonna want me stinking!”

Getting his eggs and various herbs in line, master beautician and herbalist extraordinaire Bear says: “This is Bear’s extreme hair washing…Man, is your hair made out of straw? It’s ‘s like washing a dog!”

Under a sunny sky, Bear has concocted a soapish mixture of natural herbs and suspect eggs (Gabe thinks they are old) in a bid to get Gabe ready to see his girl Raquell.

Gabe met Miss Raquell while he was in California, and the two became friends ahead of dating. Acting as a tour guide, Gabe will give Raquell a tour of the new homestead, the 400+ acre property they now own in Washington state called the North Star Ranch.

Fans who follow the show closely know that Gabe got hitched to Raquell in January. Brother Noah officiated and the two sealed the deal privately with family in attendance.

Gave and Raquell began as pen pals and on the episode, you will see Gabe ramp up the relationship as she gets a VIP tour of the ranch on Sunday’s episode.

According to People. the two are planning another celebration later in 2019.

Raquell suits the clan and the Browns are happy their rebellious mutton-chopped son is tied down.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Raquell to our growing family,” the Brown family said in the People. “She is perfect for Gabe and has a special place in our hearts.”

Alaskan Bush People will likely see Gabe and Raquell add some grandkids for Ami and Billy Brown. These two are acutely aware of how time is limited and precious after Ami thankfully went into remission from a scary cancer diagnosis.

The official episodic logline from Discovery:

As bold new predators encroach increasingly closer to the family’s ranch, the Browns devise inventive solutions to defend their livestock. Gabe’s long-distance girlfriend makes her first, long-anticipated visit to the mountain.

Make sure to tune in to see how Bear and Gabe finish their makeshift beauty brush up and how Raquell reacts to the breathtaking Washington State ranch tour!

Alaskan Bush People airs Sunday at 10 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel.