Alaskan Bush People Christmas special: Everything you need to know

There’s less than a week to go until Alaskan Bush People fans will finally get to see the Browns back on our screens in this year’s Christmas special.

It’s been nearly four months since the family last appeared on the Discovery show’s Season 7 finale, and fans are eager to catch up with the popular TV family — especially to find out how Ami Brown is doing after undergoing treatment for cancer.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Alaskan Bush People 2017 Christmas special.

When will the Alaskan Bush People Christmas special air?

The Christmas special is titled Home Away For The Holidays and airs this coming Friday, December 15, at 10/9c on Discovery, following the latest episode of Gold Rush, which airs at 9/8c.

Will the ABP Christmas special feature Ami?

Yes! Ami will feature in the show, and the episode description reveals that one of the main things that happens is that the family get into the festive spirit with a “special surprise” for Ami.

What else do we know?

Not much else is currently known about the special, other than that it sees the family gearing up for the holiday season while awaiting rebuilding in the Lower 48.

The full episode description reads: “T’is the season and, while the Browns anxiously await rebuilding in the Lower 48, they get into the Christmas spirit with a special surprise for mother Ami.”

Does this mean there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8?

Discovery has not yet confirmed whether there will be an Alaskan Bush People Season 8. If there is, it would likely follow the family when they eventually move to their new permanent home in Colorado from California, where they have been living while Ami undergoes treatment.

There have also been hints that second-oldest son Bam Bam may be working on a TV project with girlfriend Allison Kagan, possibly related to Alaskan Bush People or some sort of spin-off.

The Alaskan Bush People Christmas special airs Friday, December 15, at 10/9c on Discovery.