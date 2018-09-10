Alaskan Bush People ages: How old are Billy, Ami, Rain and the rest of the Browns?

Alaskan Bush People on Discovery follows the Brown family as they live the rural life in the wilderness of Alaska and now, for the latest season, Washington state.

It’s been a long time since the family first appeared on our screens, and fans have watched the children grow up. But how old are they all now?

The Brown family has nine immediate members, and we did some digging to find their ages and birthdays for you.

Billy Brown: Age 65

Billy Brown, born Billy Bryan Brown, was born on December 3, 1952. That makes him 65-years-old and he’s the oldest of the Brown family.

Ami Brown: Age 55

Ami Brown, born Amora Larene Branson Brown, was born on August 28, 1963. She’s ten years younger than her husband, making her 55-years-old.

Matt Brown: Age 36

Matt Brown is the oldest of the Brown children. Born Matthew Jeremiah Brown, his birthday falls on September 7, 1982. That makes him 36-years-old.

Bam Bam Brown: Age 33

Bam Bam Brown, also known as Joshua Bam Bam Brown, was born on September 18, 1984. That makes him 33 years of age, but he will turn 34 in about a week at the time of writing.

Bear Brown: Age 31

Bear Brown was born Solomon Isaiah Freedom Brown. He was born on June 10, 1987, which makes him 31-years-old.

Gabe Brown: Age 28

Gabe Brown was born Gabrial Starbuck Brown. His birthday falls right before Christmas, as he was born on December 15, 1989. That makes him 28-years-old.

Noah Brown: Age 26

Noah Brown is born Noah Darkcloud Brown. His birthday is on July 18, 1992. That makes him 26-years-old.

Snowbird Brown (Birdie): Age 23

Snowbird Brown is also called Birdie on Alaskan Bush People. But her birth name is actually Amora Jean Snowbird Brown. She’s the first-born daughter in the family. Her birthday is November 18, 1994. That makes her 23-years-old.

Rain Brown: Age 15

Rain Brown is the youngest sibling in the Brown Family. She was born Merry Christmas Kathryn Raindrop Brown and she was born on November 23, 2002. She’s 15-years-old.

Alaskan Bush People airs on Sundays at 9/8c on Discovery Channel.