Akbar V shot in the head, fought with Tommie Lee before Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

There have been a lot of new faces on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 and Akbar V is among them. Akbar made her episode debut while hanging out with Sierra Gates and as she updated her friend about her life, viewers got a chance to know the Atlanta rapper.

Akbar V has been making music for a few years, and already she has four albums under her belt. On Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, she was even filming a new music video and shared a clip from the song, Choices, on Instagram as she made her VH1 debut.

Later in the episode, Akbar V was seen again, this time with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, who is known to rub elbows with a few Love & Hip Hop stars from time to time.

It turns out that Akbar is Kandi’s cousin, which is why she made an appearance on the show to have a conversation with her. Earlier, Akbar told Sierra Gates that she needed money… and fast! She wanted to get her son back from his grandmother and try to get him on the right path.

Meeting up with Kandi was good for her because the RHOA star was willing to front some cash for her cousin and with Kandi’s help, she’ll be able to move out of a rough neighborhood and get her son back. With that worry out of the way, Akbar V can now focus on getting her other four children back in her care after admitting that all of her kids have been staying with different relatives while she gets back on her feet.

However, it wasn’t music or even Kandi Burruss’ presence that many were trying to figure out as Akbar V debuted on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Instead, they wanted to know more about her past, which included getting shot in the back of the head as well as a huge beef with former LHHATL star Tommie Lee.

Akbar V was shot in the back of the head

Details regarding Akbar V getting shot in the head are sparse. While she has talked about the incident, it’s not quite clear when it happened. However, she has talked about it in the past, sharing details about her recovery with This is 50 and DJ Smallz.

Akbar was walking out of a club when shots rang out and she ended up getting hit, leaving her with a bullet and bullet fragments in her head. She also talked about getting shot just after the five-minute mark in the video below.

Akbar V fights with Tommie Lee

Akbar V also talked about her fight with Tommie Lee during her This is 50 interview. She explained that the whole thing started while she was in the studio. Tommie Lee showed up and was talking crazy and Akbar just wasn’t having it.

After the fight, Akbar V went live in the video below to talk about what happened and to put Tommie in her place. After she finishes, a video from Tommie Lee is also cut in where Tommie tells Akbar to “keep my ‘motherf***in’ name outta your mouth, b***h!”

Warning: the following video is definitely NSFW.

It doesn’t look like the drama between Akbar V and Tommie Lee ever resolved, but now Akbar is on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Tommie is not.

