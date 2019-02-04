Adam Levine Super Bowl halftime show video: Watch the whole thing

Adam Levine removed his shirt during last night’s Super Bowl Half-Time show. Pic credit: NFL

Adam Levine, Maroon 5, Bikini Bottom Super Band, Travis Scott, Big Boi, and the Georgia State University Marching Band all took the stage last night for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show in Atlanta.

Maroon 5 performed some of their best-known songs and as the set continued on, Levine appeared to lose more and more clothing. During the final song, he removed his tank top, performing Moves Like Jagger without a shirt on.

Watch the performance in full below.

Twitter users started offering their comments about the shirtless Levine, revealing that his topless body had ruined the show.

The moment when Adam Levine took off his shirt might have ruined tattoos forever — Chantecler (@ChanteclerTO) February 4, 2019

I get that I am an old grandma now, but Adam Levine didn't need to take his shirt off to impress. If anything, it made him look a little desperate. https://t.co/XxE8tmOmAW — Ellie B Brown 🇺🇸🦅 (@EllieB_official) February 4, 2019

But others didn’t quite see it that way. In fact, some questioned why it was such a big deal that Adam Levine removed his shirt, exposing his body and nipples for the world to see.

People can’t seriously be mad Adam Levine took his shirt off. Come on. — gabi lanfrit (@GabiLanfrit) February 4, 2019

It was back in 2004 when Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake performed together at the Super Bowl when Justin mistakenly ripped off Janet’s shirt, exposing her breast. When her breast was exposed, she was shamed for the performance and some argued that her career was heavily affected.

Now, Twitter users are wondering why it was okay for Adam Levine to expose himself when Janet was shamed for doing so.

Why is it okay to see Adam Levine’a boobs and not Janet Jackson’s?



Asking for a friend. — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) February 4, 2019

#SuperBowl Janet Jackson's reaction when Adam Levine showed off his nipples during the halftime show pic.twitter.com/rCCnpC0XpL — Max Powers (@MaxPowers44) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine goes shirtless in a lackluster Super Bowl halftime show performance. There goes the double standard as years ago Janet Jackson’s career practically went down the drain after accidentally showing her nipple in a wardrobe malfunction. #SuperBowl #JusticeForJanet pic.twitter.com/3TF7rVaqRA — RamonGinoChanJr (@RamonGinoChanJ1) February 4, 2019

just a reminder that Janet Jackson's career was halted for YEARS for accidentally showing 50% less nipple than Adam Levine did tonight pic.twitter.com/CbTjs4DjPS — Pedrito (@RippedMind) February 4, 2019

A few years after the incident, Justin Timberlake revealed that he had only gotten a small portion of the blame, whereas Janet got most of it — even though he was the one who ripped her shirt and exposed her.

After the performance last night, Adam Levine did post a photo from the performance on Instagram, addressing some of the backlash over the band’s decision to perform, as so many others boycotted the Super Bowl Halftime Show due to the NFL’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick.

Adam Levine and Maroon 5 have not issued any statements in relation to him removing his shirt and the controversy over the double standards currently in the news today.