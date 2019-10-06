A Love & Hip Hop baby and wedding is on the way

Safaree Samuels and Erica Mena are expecting. There have been pregnancy rumors buzzing for a while, claiming that the Mena was pregnant after she posted a picture on Instagram that fans thought showed a baby bump.

Well, it turns out that the fans were right. Mena and Samuels made a cute video that was shared by VH1, showing the behind-the-scenes moments for a pregnancy photoshoot. In the video, the couple discussed their thoughts on parenting and starting this new adventure together.

This will be Samuels’ first child and Mena’s second. She has a son, King Conde, from a previous relationship.

The couple is also rumored to be getting married on October 7. Various blogs have stated that Love and Hip Hop cameras are filming the nuptials for a televised wedding special. Mena has shared photos of herself in an Instagram post.

On October 5, Mena also shared photos from her bachelorette party.

Samuels is a rapper/songwriter, turned television personality who became known while dating rapper, Nicki Minaj. He then went on to star in VH1’s “Scared Famous”, where he met Mena, and the Love and Hip Hop franchise. Mena is a former model, turned television personality who was formerly engaged to rapper Bow Wow. The two got engaged in December 2018.

Date set ❤️💎💍 Gonna be a movie! pic.twitter.com/W5oTuLfx02 — @IAMSAFAREE (@IAMSAFAREE) December 26, 2018

Samuels and Mena had a relationship hiccup back in May when fellow Love and Hip Hop castmate Joe Budden announced on his podcast that the couple had broken up amid rumors that Samuels had been unfaithful.

Mena made sure to shut those rumors down with a Twitter post. She wrote, “FYI to all you flogs if my ‘fiance’ were to EVER get caught texting any female but me he wouldn’t be able to walk right now. Believe dat! Sincerely a real crazy Latina.”

FYI to all you flogs if my “ Fiancé “ were to EVER get caught texting any female but me he wouldn’t be able to walk right now. Believe dat! Sincerely a real crazy Latina 💯 — Erica Mena Samuels (@iamErica_Mena) May 16, 2019

Congrats to the happy couple!