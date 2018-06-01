90 Day Fiance web cam video: Is it Anfisa or not?

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkipchenko have easily been the most dramatic couple on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? and that was even before reports of a nude web cam video of Anfisa began to circulate.

Now, Jorge wants to clear up rumors about his wife working in the sex industry, which is interesting considering that he helped start them.

It all began last season when Jorge teased that Anfisa worked in some kind of sex work. It wasn’t clear if that meant stripping, doing adult films or web-camming — but he made it clear that she’d been up to something. Not to mention that there are plenty of screenshots that make it look like she was!

Now, Jorge Nava wants to clear his wife’s name. He’s claiming that he’d just been making up “lies” even though a now-deleted video on PornHub, labeled as being Anfisa from 90 Day Fiance, looked stunningly like her.

“At the time, I was really mad at her and I just wanted to hurt her image,” Jorge said of Anfisa and the web cam scandal. “I said some things during the tell-all that were lies, just to get under Anfisa’s skin. I just did it with the intention of trying to hurt her.”

Is Jorge finally telling the truth? Or was he actually being honest in the beginning? We’ll let you be the judge.

The 90 Day Fiance web cam drama came out exactly one year ago after late YouTuber Stevie Ryan shared video and photos of what appeared to be reality star Anfisa wearing next to nothing in what clearly looks like a webcam show. It turns out, she got the info straight from Jorge and even posted a picture of them together to prove they met.

Stevie’s initial tweets about Anfisa’s alleged sex work have since disappeared. However, a tweet from Stevie calling out Radar Online for using her story still remains. It also shows a screenshot of the person said to be Anfisa.

While Jorge may claim that it is not his wife, it sure does look like it is. Is there an Anfisa twin out there or what?