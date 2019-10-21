90 Day Fiance viewers were just as stunned as Darcey Silva when Tom Brooks gifted her a key

The Season 3 finale of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days has aired and with that, many of the couples were able to tie up the loose ends of their overseas visits with some ending in marriage, some in engagement and in the case of Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks — a key.
Throughout the season, it didn’t seem like Darcey and Tom were compatible at all. And after visiting Albania to see Darcey’s sister Stacey and her (possibly former) fiance Florian, it seemed as if Tom was ready to run for the hills.
That’s not what happened, though. After bringing Darcey back to Nottingham and having her meet his sister, Emma, Tom decided that he was in love with her, something he told her during a really romantic dinner together.
Then, when Tom pulled out a jewelry box, Darcey looked like she was going to pass out. Could it possibly be that proposal she’s been so desperately chasing? No, it was not.
Tom you damn wrong for this shit! You know she wanted a damn ring #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/xLd0oCV9ve
— YayaBoogie (@YayaBoogie) October 21, 2019
Tom gave Darcy a key to his house but she dont know where his house is 🔑 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/0qeNL92o8e
— Very Liza ♀ (@VeryLiza) October 21, 2019
Instead, after dramatically convincing both Darcey and the Before the 90 Days audience that he was about to propose, Tom broke out a jewelry box with a key inside of it. He didn’t even gush about it being the key to his heart or anything corny like that. Instead, Tom told Darcey that he was giving her a key to his house so that she could come and go as she pleases.
Tom making his 90 Day Fiancé money the hard way.. #90dayfiancé pic.twitter.com/F74kx79lYO
— Tony Bahama (@Tony_Bahama) October 21, 2019
Darcy’s face when Tom gives her a key 😂 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NSq7dqvGco
— Char 🎀 (@Charleyberry2) October 21, 2019
Mind you, Tom gave up the key to a house they didn’t even stay in (they stayed in various Airbnbs while she was visiting). Not to mention, the convenience of handing over a key when Darcey is preparing to fly back to the U.S. the very next day. Tom can rest assured that he won’t be getting any surprise popups from Darcey, even after giving her a key.
Darcy looking for Tom in London #90Dayfiance pic.twitter.com/H2SsrGMc3l
— BklynFrenchGurl (@BklynFrenchGurl) October 21, 2019
“Here is the key to a house you’ve never seen and don’t know the location of.” Tom to Darcey #90DayFiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/HSiKCS6JQp
— sunnygrims (@sunnygrims) October 21, 2019
Some 90 Day Fiance fans didn’t even believe it opened the door at Tom’s house anyway. After all, it looked like a skeleton key. Even Darcey commented that she could put it on a necklace or something. She certainly didn’t seem excited during a confessional after the key scene. She was likely crying inside because it was very clear that she thought he was about to pop the question.
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.
