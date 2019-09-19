90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Corey and Evelin split, Evelin parties with Laura Jallali

One of the most polarizing couples on this season’s 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way has been Corey Rathgeber and his girlfriend from Ecuador, Evelin Villegas.

Viewers have watched as Corey gave up everything to move from his comfortable home in Washington to a third world village in Ecuador, just to be with his girlfriend, who he had hopes of proposing to.

Corey spent over $40,000 of his retirement income on Evelin, never saying no to any request that she made. He had even invested in a bar that he planned to run with Evelin in Ecuador to provide a source of income.

Fans excited to hear of the couple’s break up

Yesterday was Corey’s birthday.

Evelin made a video and posted to her Instagram (which was later deleted) talking about several things. She addressed the criticism of fans that she had been receiving due to her partying videos. Evelin was quick to say that she had done plenty of “Netflix and chill” evenings with Corey, and it was now time for her to do something else.

She ended her video by saying that she wished a Happy Birthday to Corey, which she couldn’t do personally because he had blocked her.

When fans heard that Corey had finally shown Evelin the door, they were thrilled! The general consensus was that Corey should find someone who treats him better.

My wish for Corey is a woman in his hometown shows him the love he deserves and he never goes back to Ecuador #90DayFiance — Ultravioletrayyy (@Ultravioletray2) September 17, 2019

Fans love Corey, hate Evelin

Throughout the season, fans have begun to call Evelin by “Evil-in” due to her poor treatment of Corey. From the moment he arrived in Ecuador, 90 Day Fiance fans were upset with Evelin after she told him that he needed to “toughen up” by finding his own way home. In the last episode, where Evelin ended up making Corey apologize for her own cheating, fans have been enraged.

Corey seems like such a nice guy. Surely he deserves someone who will treat him better than Evelin!

Rumors of Tell All drama- the straw that broke the camel’s back

Rumors of the Tell All have been circulating for weeks now. From what we have heard, things got very heated between Corey and Evelin. Producers are said to have had Corey sign a “mental health waiver”, before showing him never seen before video of Evelin engaging in cheating behavior with her ex. Corey is said to have broken down in tears, before taking some time in the green room with the therapist that the network had on standby for him. If this turns out to be true, it will definitely be a heart-wrenching thing to watch!

#90DayFiance UNCONFIRMED (do NOT take as fact yet) rumors floating around today: 1) Aladin has allegedly filed for divorce 2) Evelyn allegedly made a sex tape while Corey was home for his dad's funeral (TLC allegedly revealed the tape to Corey) I will follow up later. pic.twitter.com/jnlDOri8Sh — LoveMyHusband (@LoveMyHusband8) September 11, 2019

Laura parties with Evelin

In a very strange turn of events, fellow co-star Laura Jallali appears to be in Equador visiting Evelin. Apparently she needed a break from the stress of the drama that came as a result of the end of her relationship with husband Aladin and her fake pregnancy claims. So, no better place to go than Ecuador, where she can party with a girl almost 30 years her junior. It seems that both ladies are licking their wounds together.

Meanwhile, Corey has spent some time responding to hundreds of birthday wishes that he received on his Instagram. He appears to be enjoying life with his family and taking time to heal from this breakup and his father’s death. Corey, we wish you a very Happy Birthday and all the best in the year to come!

While there have been a lot of questions about what seems to be a very sudden breakup, Corey made it clear that he won’t be answering them.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.