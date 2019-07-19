90 Day Fiance Tell All 2019 spoilers: Colt admits he still loves Larissa, she introduces new boyfriend Eric

We’re just days away from the first part of the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All and the sneak peeks and spoilers are starting to trickle in.

Many of them focus on Colt Johnson, including this one where he finally faces his ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima after months of not speaking to each other.

As many 90 Day Fiance viewers already know, Colt and Larissa split up for good after the third time she was arrested following a domestic dispute.

It was at that point that Colt and his mother decided it was time to pull the plug on Larissa and he quickly filed for divorce only to have it finalized on April 1.

Join our newsletter to get more stories like this

At the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever Tell All, all the couples will be coming together, though some will be doing so via video conference and not actually showing up on stage. It seems that’s the case for Larissa, while Colt is on stage with the rest of the cast.

In the latest clip, which Larissa even shared on her own page, Colt says, “I loved you, do you realize that? I still f**king love you!”

At least in the clip, it looks like Colt’s confession shocks Larissa, who is shown with her mouth wide open in surprise.

Unfortunately, Colt’s admission of love won’t be enough to woo Larissa back because she has another (not incredibly shocking) reveal to make at the Tell All. Those who follow Larissa on Instagram already know that she’s been dating another man for months now.

However, it looks like Eric Nichols was officially introduced as Larissa’s new man at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All and it’s enough to freak Colt all the way out.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.