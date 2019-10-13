90 Day Fiance Season 7 premiere date and trailer are here

TLC viewers are excited about the upcoming Before the 90 Days and The Other Way Tell Alls but when the drama-filled also comes the end of the season. But with that comes the return of the original 90 Day Fiance series, and Season 7 looks like it’s going to be great!

The new trailer for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance doesn’t give away too much. We still don’t know who the new couples are, but it looks like the season has a good mix of different people from different backgrounds who are looking to make their way through the 90 day K-1 Visa process.

One thing that did stand out is there don’t seem to be any couples from Before the 90 Days moved up to the main 90 Day Fiance show. That could still happen if TLC is hoping to keep that information under wraps as the season ends. However, it doesn’t look likely because, at least as far as it seems in the trailer, there are a lot of new couples on the new season and joining the 90 Day Fiance family.

Season Premiere | 90 Day Fiance You heard right…the series that started it all is BACK! Tune in for new couples and new drama on the season premiere of #90DayFiance November 3 at 8/7c. Posted by 90 Day Fiance on Sunday, October 13, 2019

Be sure to set the DVR and get ready to meet the new couples who are working to make their way down the aisle before time runs out.

Will this new group of reality TV “stars” be able to overcome the cultural and language differences that put their relationships to the test? Only half of the couples from the previous season are even still married. Will the new couples have more success, or will the stress of the cameras, sudden fame, and of course, the relationships themselves, prove too much to overcome?

Be sure to check back for more information about the new couples and where they’re all from.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance starts on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.