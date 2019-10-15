90 Day Fiance Season 7: Meet all seven new couples and watch a brand new sneak peek

TLC recently announced the premiere date for Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance. Now, we’re ready to share the first sneak peek, above, and everything we know so far about the seven couples who fans will be getting to know when the series returns.

Much like the couples that came before them, the new 90 Day Fiance cast members are all happy and in love in the latest sneak peek. We’ll see how long that lasts once they get settled and start working to make a life together in the U.S.

Michael and Juliana

Immediately, Michael, a 41-year-old businessman from Greenwich, Connecticut wants viewers to know that he’s not just an old rich guy looking for a young, beautiful wife but it seems that’s what he’s got. He met Juliana, a 23-year-old Brazilian beauty while partying on a yacht in Croatia.

Michael and Juliana quickly fell in love and he decided to bring her to the U.S. to visit. Sadly, Juliana’s tourist visa was denied, which was a wake up call for Michael, who realized that he wants to spend forever with his much younger girlfriend. So rather than just come for a visit, the pair decided to apply for Juliana’s K-1 Visa and the rest is about to be reality TV history.

Natalie and Mike

Mike is 34 years old and from Sequim, Washington. His fiancee Natalie is 35 years old and from Ukraine. They were introduced by Mike’s friend Matt, who also has a Ukranian wife named Svetlana. It turns out that Natalie is Svetlana’s best friend.

When Mike and Natalie were introduced online, they hit it off immediately. That led to Mike taking a trip to Ukraine to meet her and before the trip was over, Mike knew he wanted to marry Natalie. The pair met up again in Paris and in front of the Eiffel Tower is where Mike proposed. Now, the city girl and the country boy are going to try to overcome their differences to make their life together in the U.S.

Sasha and Emily

Emily is a 28-year-old English teacher from Portland, Oregon who met 31-year-old Sasha while teaching the language in Russia. Emily met Sasha while visiting a gym as she and her co-workers got their workout.

Soon after, Sasha started training Emily at the gym and she helped him with his English. During that time, the two formed a relationship and Emily soon got pregnant.

Emily and Sasha have some major obstacles to overcome. As she mentioned in the 90 Day Fiance Season 7 sneak peek, he’s been married twice before and he has two sons. But she’s pregnant now with his third child and she’s determined that they will be together forever.

Jasmin and Blake

Blake is 29 years old and from Los Angeles, California. He met Jasmin, who is 27 years old and from Finland, online on a dating app. Initially, he thought she was too good to be true but it turns out that she’s the real deal.

On his first trip to Finland to visit Jasmin, Blake knew she was the one. On his second trip to see her, he proposed. Unfortunately, Blake’s friends and family aren’t as excited about his relationship as he is. They have their doubts about Jasmin’s intentions and even think she may be moving to the U.S. to be closer to her sister, not necessarily her man.

Robert and Anny

Robert, from Winter Park, Florida, is 41 years old and his fiancee from the Dominical Republic is Anny, who is 30 years old. Robert met Anny on social media and the two began to chat every single day. After six months of talking, Robert decided to go on a cruise with a stop in the Dominican Republic so he could meet Anny.

It only took eight hours together for Robert to know that Anny is the one. He proposed right there, on the spot. Now, Robert is struggling to visit Anny again and he can’t even afford an engagement ring. Can this single father manage to make things work so that Anny can come to the U.S.?

Mursel and Anna

Anna is a 38-year-old full-time mother of three children from Bellevue, Nebraska. She met 38-year-old Mursel from Turkey after he sent her a friend request as the two share an interest in beekeeping. Struggling with a language barrier, Anna and Mursel began talking often about their love of bees until she finally took a trip to Turkey to meet in person.

Four months after they met face to face, Mursel proposed to Anna via social media. And while the two truly seem to enjoy each other, he hasn’t revealed to his family yet that she has three kids.

Tania and Syngin

Tania is 29 years old from Colchester, Connecticut. She met 29-year-old Syngin, a South African, after traveling to the country to meet another man that she met on a dating app. The first guy didn’t work out and not wanting her trip to be a waste, she started flirting with a bartender, who just happened to be Syngin.

She ended up going home with him that night and then didn’t leave South Africa for four and a half months. Now, it’s Syngin’s turn to experience the U.S. as she is bringing him to Connecticut on a K-1 Visa. However, he may not be too excited once he learns that Tania lives in a shed at her mother’s house.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, November 3 at 8/7c on TLC.