90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoilers: Larissa faces deportation, Ashley kicks Jay out and Chantel accuses Pedro of cheating

Further proving that no one is actually happy on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, spoilers for the upcoming episode tease even more explosive drama for the TLC cast.

In a brand new sneak peek for the series, Larissa is dealing with legal drama again as she faces possible deportation. Meanwhile, Ashley is dealing with the fallout of Jay’s cheating and finally kicks him out plus Chantel confronts Pedro about dirty dancing with Coraima.

Larissa faces deportation, Colt worries that it will ‘end badly’

Let’s start unpacking this sneak peek with Larissa, who is on her second arrest as far as 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is concerned. Those who follow the 90 Day Fiance stars beyond the show already know that she still has one more arrest to go before she and Colt actually call it quits.

However, the second arrest was dramatic with police kicking in their door and questioning Colt before taking Larissa into custody. As we see in the sneak peek, when Larissa meets with her lawyer to deal with the legal ramifications on that second arrest, he tells her that it could very well lead to her deportation.

Ashley kicks Jay out of her house, calls the cops

After learning that Jay hooked up with another woman in the bathroom at the barbershop, she makes it clear that she’s done with the 20-year-old Jamaican for good.

According to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? spoilers, Ashley and Jay’s relationship problems will come to a head when she forcefully kicks him out of her house. Jay can be seen standing outside in the cold while she dials 9-1-1.

Is this finally the end for Ashley and Jay or will they try to mend their troubled relationship?

Chantel accuses Pedro of cheating on her

Did anyone really think Chantel wouldn’t find out about Pedro’s night of dancing with Coraima? Well, she found out and she is angry!

In the next episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happy Ever After? Chantel confronts Pedro about his wild night and even accuses him of cheating on her. In fact, she claims that the whole reason Pedro went to the Dominican Republic without her was so he could find another woman.

As Chantel continues to question her marriage, she’s started to believe that it’s actually possible for her whole marriage to be a sham after speaking with Pedro’s (former) friend Obed. He told Chantel that Pedro’s mom and sister were trying to marry him off to an American in order to reap the benefits, something The Family Chantel has been claiming for quite some time. Is it possible that they were right all along?

Check out the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? sneak peek to see what’s coming.

The fallout continues! Don't miss #90DayFiance: Happily Ever After Sunday at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/1YfDvEF5dK — TLC Network (@TLC) June 27, 2019

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.