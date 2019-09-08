90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers: Angela and Michael fight scammers in Nigeria

In the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days spoilers, Angela has barely been in Nigeria with Michael for a few moments when they face a seriously scary few minutes. The drama doesn’t last long, but the adrenaline rush proves to be some sort of aphrodisiac. Ultimately, Angela finds the whole experience to be a huge turn on.

The altercation starts as Angela and Michael attempt to leave the airport together. The pair are parking in a no parking zone for just a couple of minutes when a towtruck pulls up beside them and several men jump out and surround them.

The men want to take Michael’s car and impound it, but neither Michael or Angela is about to let them. Michael jumps out of the car first, yelling at them. It didn’t take Angela long and she was right behind him, also yelling at the men to get away from their car.

“They’re like cowboys here in Nigeria,” Angela said as the camera rolled. “What the hell!”

In the midst of the skirmish between Michael and Angela and a handful of Nigerian tow truck drivers, airport security arrived and broke things up. They were able to get the tow truck to remove the iron spikes from in front of Michael’s tires and let them go on their way.

After assessing Michael’s injury, clearly Angela was on an adrenaline high from the confrontation. However, Michael admitted that the whole thing scared him because he was afraid something would happen to Angela. He explained that, in Lagos, you have to stay on your toes and be alert. If he hadn’t jumped out of the car and acted like he was ready to fight, they very well could have had their car taken.

After getting away from the tow truck scammers, Angela turned to Michael as he drove. “My baby’s balls dropped!” she exclaimed. “My baby’s got some balls, they’ve dropped!”

Angela shares her excitement that Michael had the courage to stand up for them.

“It was a turn on,” Angela said in the confessional.

So when they get to their room and Michael suggests she’s probably tired and hungry, Angela responds by breaking out the handcuffs.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.