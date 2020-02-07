Sister Wives: Kody Brown doesn’t think his kids will walk in his polygamist footsteps

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

If anyone thought that Kody Brown’s polygamist lifestyle from Sister Wives would rub off on his children and step-children, it sounds like the opposite might be true.

In a recent podcast (via In Touch Weekly), Kody said that he does not think any of his children will practice polygamy like their parents.

“I really just don’t expect any of my children to be in plural marriage,” Brown said on the Reality Life with Kate Casey. “But I don’t know. That’s up to them to decide.”

Kody Brown’s kids not interested in polygamy

Kody Brown said he felt a calling to the lifestyle. He presently has four Sister Wives, one ex-wife, and one legal wife, with three “spiritual wives.” That is how he keeps his lifestyle legal.

However, Kody also said that he and his wives are in a different place than their children, who might not share their beliefs.

Interestingly, Aspyn Brown, the daughter of Kody and Christine, is married to a man named Mitch Thompson, and his family also practiced polygamy.

However, neither of them want it.

“I don’t want to do plural marriage,” Aspyn said in a video on TLC’s website. “I kind of feel bad that none of us want to, but it was just not what we were meant to do I guess.”

Both Mariah Brown (Meri’s daughter) and Mykelti Padron (Christine’s daughter) said they were not interested either. Mykelti is married to Tony Padron.

This is not new for Sister Wives kids

Anyone who has followed Kody Brown and his Sister Wives for long should know that this is nothing new.

In a Tell-All episode of Sister Wives from 2015 (via Us Weekly), the kids pretty much said the same thing. If Kody Brown’s recent comments tell fans anything, it is that the kids have solidified their previous decision.

Mariah was the first to say she didn’t want to live a polygamous lifestyle. She said she took a step back and looked at her life and what she wanted and it was not to follow in the footsteps of her parents.

There is a chance that the kids have seen the legal and societal struggles their parents went through and want nothing to do with that in their adult lives.

Aspyn’s brother Paedon said he doesn’t think he could live with multiple wives.

Mykelti said “I’m not going to live polygamy. I don’t think that’s for me. I don’t think I could ever live up to what my parents have been able to do.”

Janelle’s son Garrison said that one wife was enough for him and his sister Madison said she won’t “live [a] plural marriage.”