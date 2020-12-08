Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has always been a powerful force.

However, she has lately stepped up to the plate and used her platform to promote Black Lives Matter and other social movements.

Previously, her passion has gotten her into several altercations with her RHOA castmates. At one point, they even wanted her off the show.

But over the years, she has matured.

She also is a successful businesswoman most recently focusing on her brands Go Naked Hair and Pampered By Porsha.

Additionally, she is a newly single woman. She recently confirmed her split from Dennis McKinley.

Her split has fueled rumors that she is one of the RHOA women who slept with one of the male strippers from Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette party.

Porsha is enjoying life and celebrating the holiday season with her daughter Pilar Jhena.

Porsha slayed the fabulous WAP look for Halloween. The RHOA definitely set up a successful thirst trap after her split from Dennis.

Porsha was nominated for a People’s Choice Award and killed with her red carpet look.

Porsha attended several Black Lives Matter protests and was even arrested at one protest in July.

Porsha reveals that she had a miscarriage before she had daughter Pilar Jhena.

Porsha rolled up to Bravo Con 2019 in a wheelchair after she broke her foot.

Porsha and the rest of the RHOA got decked out for Carnival.

Portia and her fiance Dennis McKinnley attend therapy before their split.

Portia Williams and Kenya Moore have a moment of peace during Kenya’s Barbie party.

Porsha shows off RHOA Season 11 while pregnant with her daughter Pilar Jhena.

Porsha Williams announced her pregnancy during their group trip to Japan by telling her friends that she’s pregnant in Japanese.

Porsha declares herself the queen of RHOA, wearing a crown for the Season 10 reunion.

Porsha reunites with Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Season 10, and the two rekindle their friendship.

Nene Leakes and Porsha get into it during the beginning of Season 10 at Shamea’s bridal shower.

Porsha reveals to her costar Cynthia Bailey that she wants to be a mother while filming RHOA Season 9.

Porsha Williams attacks Cynthia during their boozy boat trip.

Porsha hugs it out with her costar Kenya Moore after their nasty brawl the season before.

Porsha and Kenya have an altercation that turns violent.

Porsha Williams discusses her court hearing with ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Porsha William’s first episode on Real Housewives of Atlanta.