Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
Pic Gallery

20+ photos of Porsha Williams that show the RHOA star’s transformation over the years


Porsha Williams tunes in remotely for RHOA Season 12 reunion.
Porsha Williams tunes in remotely for RHOA Season 12 reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has always been a powerful force.

However, she has lately stepped up to the plate and used her platform to promote Black Lives Matter and other social movements.

Previously, her passion has gotten her into several altercations with her RHOA castmates. At one point, they even wanted her off the show.

But over the years, she has matured.

She also is a successful businesswoman most recently focusing on her brands Go Naked Hair and Pampered By Porsha.

Additionally, she is a newly single woman. She recently confirmed her split from Dennis McKinley.

Her split has fueled rumors that she is one of the RHOA women who slept with one of the male strippers from Cynthia Bailey’s Bachelorette party.

Porsha is enjoying life and celebrating the holiday season with her daughter Pilar Jhena.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Porsha slayed the fabulous WAP look for Halloween. The RHOA definitely set up a successful thirst trap after her split from Dennis.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Porsha was nominated for a People’s Choice Award and killed with her red carpet look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Porsha attended several Black Lives Matter protests and was even arrested at one protest in July.

Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha reveals that she had a miscarriage before she had daughter Pilar Jhena.

Porsha reveals that she had a miscarriage before she had daughter Pilar Jhena.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha rolled up to Bravo Con 2019 in a wheelchair after she broke her foot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Porsha and the rest of the RHOA got decked out for Carnival.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Portia and her fiance Dennis McKinnley attend therapy before their split.

Portia and her fiance Dennis McKinnley attend therapy before their split.
Pic credit: Bravo

Portia Williams and Kenya Moore have a moment of peace during Kenya’s Barbie party.

Portia Williams and Kenya Moore have a moment of peace during Kenya's Barbie party.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha shows off RHOA Season 11 while pregnant with her daughter Pilar Jhena.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by #PorshaWilliams (@porsha4real)

Porsha Williams announced her pregnancy during their group trip to Japan by telling her friends that she’s pregnant in Japanese.

Porsha announces her pregnancy with Nene Leakes's help while filming RHOA.
Pic credit: Bravo.

Porsha declares herself the queen of RHOA, wearing a crown for the Season 10 reunion.

Porsha declares herself the queen of RHOA wearing crown for the Season 10 reunion.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha reunites with Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Season 10, and the two rekindle their friendship.

Porsha reunites with Kim Zolciak-Biermann on Season 10 and the two rekindle their friendship.
Pic credit: Bravo

Nene Leakes and Porsha get into it during the beginning of Season 10 at Shamea’s bridal shower.

Nene Leakes and Porsha get into it during the beginning of Season 10.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha reveals to her costar Cynthia Bailey that she wants to be a mother while filming RHOA Season 9.

Porsha reveals to her costar Cynthia Bailey that she wants to be a mother while filming RHOA Season 9.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams attacks Cynthia during their boozy boat trip.

Porsha Williams attacks Cynthia during their boozy boat trip.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha hugs it out with her costar Kenya Moore after their nasty brawl the season before.

Porsha hugs it out with her costar Kenya Moore after their nasty brawl the season before.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha and Kenya have an altercation that turns violent.

Porsha and Kenya have an altercation that turns violent.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha Williams discusses her court hearing with ex-husband Kordell Stewart.

Porsha Williams discusses her court hearing with ex-husband Kordell Stewart.
Pic credit: Bravo

Porsha William’s first episode on Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Porsha William's first episode on Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Pic credit: Bravo
Natalie Hunter
Latest posts by Natalie Hunter (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments