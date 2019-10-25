Zane Lowe: Who is Kanye West interviewer?

Zane Lowe and Kanye West sat down for an interview for Lowe’s Apple Music Beats 1 show on Thursday, October 24. The interview, which took place ahead of the release of West’s new album, Jesus Is King, was recorded on West’s ranch in Wyoming.

During the nearly two-hour interview (video below), West talked about a wide range of issues related to his life and work.

West revealed that he plans to release a Sunday service album titled Jesus Is Born on Christmas Day. He talked about his porn addiction and said that he told his Jesus Is King collaborators to avoid premarital sex while working on the album.

He also talked about his mental health and how the incident in 2016 when he checked himself into a hospital for psychiatric treatment led him to Christianity. West said that because his life is now in service to Christ, his primary goal is to spread the gospel and let people know what Jesus has done for him.

To my fans Thank you for being loyal & patient We are specifically fixing mixes on “Everything We Need” “Follow God” & “Water”



We not going to sleep until this album is out! — ye (@kanyewest) October 25, 2019

He said that wearing a MAGA hat during his meeting with President Trump in October 2018 annoyed many liberals and he described it as “God’s practical joke.” He repeated his grandiose claim that he is the “greatest artist in human existence.”

He also said he plans to run for president in 2024. West also talked about his tumultuous relationship with Drake. He said that he once went to Drake’s house without security to have a chat with him because “you cannot be in service to God and be mad at your brother.”

Who is Zane Lowe?

Zane Lowe is a radio DJ, record producer, and TV presenter from New Zealand. He was born in Auckland on August 7, 1973.

He began working as a presenter on the local music station Max TV while attending Auckland Grammar School. He joined the hip hop group Urban Disturbance in the 1990s. Urban Disturbance is best known for their hit song No Flint No Flame.

Zane also founded the group Breaks Co-Op with Andy Lovegrove and Hamish Clark in Auckland in the late 1990s. The group released the album Roofers in 1997.

Lowe moved to the U.K. in 1997. In the U.K., he worked with XFM and MTV Rocks (then MTV Two) as a presenter. He joined BBC Radio 1 in 2003 as a music show host and quickly rose to prominence as an internationally renowned DJ.

He is currently one of Apple’s Beats 1 prime-time DJs/presenters. He is also Apple Music’s global creative director.

Lowe’s interview with West on Wednesday was not the first time he has interviewed West. He interviewed West on his BBC 1 Radio show in 2013 and 2015. During the 2013 interview, West talked about his new album, Yeezus, and declared himself the “number one rock star on the planet.”

West broke down in tears during the 2015 interview with Lowe and wept over the death of the British professor of fashion design, Louise Wilson.

Apple just launched a new weekly radio show on Beats 1. New Music Daily, hosted Zane Lowe, serves as a companion to Apple Music’s new music playlist. The show will feature interviews with artists and the latest popular tracks from around the world.

New Music Daily premiered at 12 p.m. ET on October 25 and will air every Friday at the same time. The show will feature guests that include Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.