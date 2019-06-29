Who is Shay Mitchell’s baby daddy? Canadian TV show host Matte Babel

Pretty Little Liars star Shay Mitchell announced on Friday she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Matte Babel.

“Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” she joked in her Instagram post.

Matte Babel also took to Instagram shortly afterward to announce he was expecting a baby with Shay.

“Watching the both of you grow over the past 6 months has been the most beautiful thing in the world,” he wrote.

Shay also posted a video on YouTube in which she shares her feelings about being pregnant. The video also shows her in a photoshoot with Babel.

Although Shay Mitchell and her boyfriend Babel have kept their relationship private, rumors that they were dating first emerged in January 2017 when ET reported that the couple had been together for a few months, suggesting they started dating in 2016.

The rumors appeared confirmed when they were spotted together on a dinner date at Craig’s restaurant in LA in October 2018.

Shay’s pregnancy announcement comes after she shared in January 2019 that she suffered a miscarriage in 2018 and lost “the child of her hopes and dreams.”

Who is Matte Babel?

Matthew “Matte” Babel is a Canadian TV show host and music reporter. He was born in Toronto, according to his IMDb page. He graduated from Wilfrid Laurier University with honors in Sociology and Communications, and minors in Business and Geography.

He played Basketball and Football at Wilfried Laurier. He also briefly played professional football in Europe during his third year at Wilfrid Laurier.

Since he graduated from University, he has worked for MuchMusic, a cable specialty channel in Canada. At MuchMusic, he was the host of the live primetime TV show Much on Demand (MOD) that featured A-list actors such as Tom Cruise, Matthew McConaughey and Mark Wahlberg, as well as artists such as 50 Cents, Jay Z, Justin Timberland, and Mariah Carey.

Matte Babel also appeared in a minor role in two episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

He joined the Canadian 24 hours News Channel CP24 in 2009 where he was involved in the launch of CP24 Breakfast. More recently, he has been involved in several music news programs and shows, including FuseNews and Canada Sings. He was a contributor to Entertainment Tonight (ET) and serves as the Los Angeles correspondent for Entertainment Tonight Canada (ETC).

According to his Twitter and Instagram accounts, he is involved in Ransom Music Group and DreamCrew, which manages Drake, according to Elle.

You can follow Matte Babel on Instagram where he has more than 61,000 followers. You can also follow him here on Twitter.