Who is Mimi on OutDaughtered and what happened to her?

Mimi is a fan favorite on OutDaughtered. While she isn’t always in the main spotlight, when she is shown there is definitely a lot of buzz about her on social media.

Who is Mimi?

Michelle “Mimi” is Danielle Busby’s mom. She is the grandmother of the six Busby girls with five of them being a set of quintuplets. Not only has she been there every step of the way, she also has experience raising multiples of her own.

Aside from Danielle, Mimi has a set of twin girls. All of the women are incredibly close, spending a lot of time together. The Busbys get a lot of help from Mimi and Danielle’s sister, which makes the show more interesting.

What happened to Mimi?

There has been a lot of focus on some things that have happened in Mimi’s life. She gave up everything and moved from Louisiana to Texas in order to help her daughter raise her quintuplets. After moving and getting settled in, things took a turn for the worst.

When Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, it devastated the area where Mimi lived. Danielle and her husband, Adam were not affected but unfortunately, Mimi’s house was a total loss. Social media has been a place for the family to document the journey after the loss.

Everyone banded together and now, Mimi is back living a normal life. In fact, she recently got her license to sell real estate in Texas.

Despite all of the ups and downs, there is no one more special to the Bubsy daughters than their Mimi.

OutDaughtered airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.