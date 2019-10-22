Who is Laura Savoie, Dennis Quaid’s fiancee?

Laura Savoie is the 26-year-old Ph.D. student who got engaged to Dennis Quaid, 65, after the actor proposed to her in Hawaii over the weekend.

Quaid told Extra that he proposed to Savoie on the “very northernmost part of Oahu, at Turtle Bay.” He claimed that the proposal was a surprise and was “kind of spontaneous.”

According to Quaid, he proposed while Savoie was taking a selfie of them together. The Parent Trap actor said he’d been planning the surprise for more than a month. He had the ring in his pocket all the time and when Savoie was taking a selfie, he pulled it out and put it in front of her, asking, “Will you marry me?”

Quaid is nearly forty years older than Savoie. And while Savoie has never been married, this will be Quaid’s fourth marriage.

Dennis Quaid’s ex-wives are Pamela Jayne Soles (1978-1983), Meg Ryan (1991-2001), and Kimberly Buffington (2004-2018).

Quaid already has three children, which means Savoie is going to become a stepmom. Quaid’s children include his eldest son Jack, 27, with ex-wife Meg Ryan, and 11-year-old twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, with ex-wife Kimberly Buffington.

Savoie and Quaid were first spotted together in June 2019. They dated only a few months before getting engaged in October.

Fans already know a lot about Quaid’s personal life and his acting career, but very little is known about Savoie. If you’ve been wondering who Dennis Quaid’s fiancee is, here is what we know about her.

Who is Laura Savoie?

Laura Savoie is from St.Louis, Missouri. She is a 26-year-old Ph.D. student at the University of Texas at Austin’s McCombs School of Business.

She is working toward a Ph.D. in accounting and started the program in 2017. According to her LinkedIn account, Savoie has worked as a teaching and research assistant at the University of Notre Dame Mendoza College of Business, and as a real estate operations consultant at Pepperdine University.

She did her undergraduate studies at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, CA. She obtained her Master’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

Savoie had previously dated actor Jeremy Piven when she was an undergraduate at Pepperdine University in Los Angeles, CA, according to Hollywood Life.

Piven is best known for playing Ari Gold in the HBO comedy series Entourage (2004-2011).

Savoie is a registered yoga teacher and a certified lifeguard. She holds a real estate license and is a certified public accountant.

So far, no wedding date has been announced for Laura Savoie and Dennis Quaid.