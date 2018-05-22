Who is Javi from Teen Mom’s girlfriend Lauren Comeau?

Javi Marroquin is single no more. Last night on the Teen Mom After Show, the Teen Mom 2 dad revealed he is in a relationship once again. Everything that happened with Briana DeJesus ended months ago, and now, Marroquin is with another girl you may recognize.

Lauren Comeau dated Javi Marroquin last summer. The two met at a mutual friend’s wedding and hit it off. She wasn’t from the reality television world and things appeared to be going well for the couple. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out then.

When asked about his relationship with Lauren Comeau, Javi Marroquin said things didn’t work at that point in time because they both had a lot going on and were in different places in their lives. After everything happened with Briana DeJesus earlier this year, the two reconnected.

The chemistry between Lauren and Javi was still there and they decided to give it another shot. Hopefully, things work out this time for the Teen Mom 2 dad. He appeared to be hopeful when talking about Comeau on the show, leading fans to speculate things may be serious between the two already.

Not much is known about Lauren other than that she lives in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, while Javi lives in Delaware. She was the maid of honor at the wedding where she and Javi met, and you can find her on Instagram where she recently posted a picture of her and Javi together.

You are my greatest adventure ✨ A post shared by Lauren Comeau (@lauren3elizabeth) on May 20, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

We’ll add extra information as soon as we know more.

Right now, Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau appear to be doing well. Things have changed a lot for the Teen Mom 2 dad since they initially dated last summer. After all of the relationship drama Marroquin has dealt with, there is peace in sight.