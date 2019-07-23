Who is Gabrielle Union married to? Husband Dwyane Wade joins AGT judges

Actress Gabrielle Union is known as one of America’s Got Talent’s 2019 judges, but she also has a famous husband. So who is Gabrielle Union married too?

Her husband Dwyane Wade is a former professional athlete who recently stopped by to join his wife on AGT. Here are more details about Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade.

Dwyane Wade is a former NBA champion

Gabrielle Union’s husband Dwyane Wade just retired from the National Basketball Association. Wade was among the early draft picks back in 2003, the same draft class that included LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony.

The Miami Heat selected Wade as their rookie and the move paid off. He helped them achieve a first-ever franchise championship in just his third season there.

Wade won two more NBA titles with the team, in the 2011-12 and 2012-13 seasons. This time around he was teamed up with fellow All-Stars LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

That gives D-Wade three championship rings in his 16-year career. According to Basketball-Reference, Wade was a scoring champion in 2008-09 and a 13-time All-Star.

He played briefly for both the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, but ultimately returned to Miami for his final season. Wade enjoyed a farewell tour last season in which he exchanged NBA jerseys with different stars for each game he played.

His career included averages of 22 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game with a 48 percent field goal percentage.

He’s likely to be a Basketball Hall of Fame entry as soon as he’s eligible for induction. Now that he’s hung up his cleats, he appears to be getting involved in different endeavors, including a guest stint on America’s Got Talent.

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s marriages, kids

Gabrielle Union married Dwyane Wade in 2014. Union is 46 and Wade is 37. The couple first started dating in 2009 and became engaged in 2013. Both of them were also previously married.

Union was previously married to Chris Howard from 2001 until they divorced in 2006. Howard was a former running back in the NFL who played briefly for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wade married his high-school sweetheart Siohvaughn Funches in 2002, but things didn’t last long. He filed for divorce in 2007, but it took a lengthy court battle before the marriage officially ended in 2010.

Dwyane Wade has three children, two of whom are from his relationship with Funches. The third was conceived with another girlfriend in 2013 while Wade and Union were briefly split up.

As of 2018, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade welcomed their first child together, a daughter born via surrogate. It’s Gabrielle’s first child and Wade’s fourth.

Union posted a picture of her with husband D-Wade and their child Kaavia James Union Wade ahead of the AGT show.

Gabrielle Union appears as a regular for the America’s Got Talent 2019 judges. Her husband Dwyane Wade was only making a guest appearance but was said to have done quite well.

Now that Wade is out of basketball, he’s sure to pop up in all sorts of different places. That said, it wouldn’t be surprising if some of those places involve a basketball even though Wade has officially retired.

See more photos and videos about Gabrielle Union’s husband at her Instagram account or at Dwyane Wade’s Instagram.